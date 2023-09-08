Busy nights, tasty bites: five quick fish recipes for school evenings

Watch more videos on Shots!

The hustle of school evenings is all too familiar to parents: homework sessions, after-school clubs, and the ever-looming question, "What's for dinner?" As children dive back into the school routine this week, the need for meals that are both quick to prepare and nutritionally sound becomes paramount. Enter the world of seafood, a culinary realm where speed meets health.

Rhoda, Director of Marketing at Seafresh, an online fishmonger, comments, "The start of the school year is always a whirlwind for families. At Seafresh, we're passionate about making those first few weeks smoother with our range of fresh, easy-to-cook seafood. It's our way of ensuring children get the best nutrition as they embark on their academic journey."

The Nutritional Edge of Seafood for Growing Minds: Seafood isn't just quick to cook; it's a powerhouse of essential nutrients. Omega-3 fatty acids, found abundantly in fish, play a crucial role in brain development and cognitive function. Moreover, the protein in seafood aids muscle growth, while vitamins like B12 support overall health. For parents aiming to give their children a nutritional edge, incorporating seafood into their diet is a smart move.

Why Seafood is the Evening Hero:

Swift Cooking: Most fish dishes can be whipped up in under 20 minutes. Packed with Goodness: Offering omega-3s, proteins, and essential vitamins, seafood is a nutritional powerhouse. Endless Variety: The vast array of seafood ensures a fresh taste every evening, keeping dinner times exciting.

Dive into These 5 Quick Fish Recipes:

Zesty Lemon-Pepper Salmon: Drizzle salmon fillets with olive oil, sprinkle with lemon zest and cracked black pepper. Grill for 10 minutes. Serve with a side of green beans. Prawn & Veggie Stir-Fry: Sauté prawns with sliced bell peppers, snap peas, and carrots in a splash of soy sauce and ginger. Serve atop steamed rice. Cod in Creamy Dill Sauce: Sear cod fillets until golden. Pour over a mix of cream, dill, and garlic. Simmer until the fish is cooked through. Pairs beautifully with mashed potatoes. Tuna Pasta Toss: Mix flaked tuna with cooked pasta, cherry tomatoes, olives, and a drizzle of olive oil. Top with fresh basil for a Mediterranean touch. Haddock and Pea Mash: Pan-fry haddock fillets and serve over a bed of mashed peas with a hint of mint. A British classic made speedy!

Seafood Shopping Tip: Always opt for fresh or frozen seafood that's sustainably sourced. It ensures quality and supports responsible fishing practices.

Additionally, parents can consider adding a squeeze of lemon or a sprinkle of herbs to elevate the natural flavours of the fish, making it even more appealing to young palates.