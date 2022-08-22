Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robyn Harrison who needs the heating on most of the year due to an allergy to the cold

Robyn Harrison, 35, was diagnosed five years ago and breaks out in hives whenever she gets cold.

The mum-of-one from South Shore, Blackpool, struggles to do basic things such as go swimming, go for a run or even hold a cold can of pop.

She needs the heating on whenever the temperatures drop below 23 degrees.

Robyn Harrison's allergy to the cold sees her coming out in hives

Currently, she and her partner Andrew Temple, 37, are on a fixed-rate energy tariff of £250 per month - £80 increase - but that expires in March.

They've been told their new tariff will be double the cost - which means their monthly bills to cover the costs of Robyn's condition will match their £500 mortgage payments.

Robyn, who works full-time as a housekeeper on a hospital ward, said: "We have the heating on for at least eight months in the year.

"After March that'll cost us the same as our mortgage!

"We're definitely worrying about what we'll do after March.

"There will be more outgoing costs in petrol when winter comes as well, because I can't walk anywhere in the cold without having an allergic reaction.

"When I'm cold, my whole body becomes insanely itchy and my eyes get so swollen that I can barely open them, so reducing the heating isn't an option.

"We're getting to the point where we're just about managing.

"We have no idea what to do."

Robyn first began experiencing allergic reactions after having her son, Zachary, six.

She would come out in hives after going out in the cold, getting out the shower, or grabbing frozen food in the supermarket, and initially put it down to hormones.

After going to an air show once on a windy day, her eyes and cheeks swelled up so much she could barely see.

She was diagnosed with cold urticaria and aqua urticaria - allergy to cold water.

She said: "Even spraying deodorant on my underarms would make my skin crawl.

"It's itchy. It doesn’t hurt but it makes your whole body really itchy and you can't get rid of it. It makes me so stressed.

"It can last a couple of days if it's a particularly bad reaction.

"I wrap up, but it's not possible to completely cover yourself. Even if just my eyes are showing, or the tiny gap at your wrist between your coat and gloves, I'll react."

The mum takes three antihistamine tablets each day but says she still suffers frequent reactions.

The family bought an extra car to avoid her having to walk anywhere, and their heating coms on whenever temperatures drops below 23 degrees.

But with the cost of living crisis, petrol and energy are two of the worst-hit bills for families.

She said: "It's a massive concern, not just with gas and electric, but with everything.

"It's getting to the point where we're just about managing.

"We do both have jobs so we're in a better position than some, but we are worrying what we will do after March.