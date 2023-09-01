Blackpool Pleasure Beach is supporting the eventg by supplying Nickelodeon character costumes for the Nickelodeon Grand Parade.

Starting from Central Pier at 7.30pm, it will include characters from the likes of the PAW Patrol gang and SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward.

Click here to read more about this year’s switch on event

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is lending costumes for the parade

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The procession will see the famous characters travel the length of the Golden Mile. They will be joined by around 100 dancers, musicians and street performers as they make their way to the Tower Festival Headland for a free family party.

CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Amanda Thompson said: “We’re thrilled to be able to provide our characters for such a wonderful event. Much like Blackpool Pleasure Beach, the Illuminations is a historical part of the town and it’s great that we can support them.

“As the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land it seems only right that we get involved in the Nickelodeon Grand Parade, and we are so excited be able to assist in such a fun-filled, memorable evening.

"Our characters will be safely transported from their home here at Blackpool Pleasure Beach to Central Pier where they will board the float and do what they do best – entertain!”

Paw Patrol will be on a roll tonight

Who is doing the switch on?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Illuminations will be switched on by musician Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who will officially flick the switch and play some of her greatest hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the switch is pulled, the celebration will continue with a free family party with live music and family entertainment.

Blackpool Tower will also burst into life with a specially-commissioned sound and light show that will be synchronised with LED wristbands to be given out to spectators, topped off with a fireworks finale over the seafront.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is switching on Blackpool Illuminations

Where can I get a wrist band from?

LED wristbands are available to pick up from 6pm, Friday, September 1, at the marquee at the Tower Festival Headland or at the Tourist Information Centre. Some will also be given out along the parade route.The whole event will be free to access with no tickets required.

How long are Blackpool Illuminations on for?