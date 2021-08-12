Blackpool families sought to offer foster care to mums and babies

A campaign to encouraging more people to come forward and apply to become a mother and baby foster carer for Blackpool Council has been launched.

The fostering service is looking for families to provide a safe and supportive environment for a vulnerable mum and baby.

The service said such foster carers will make a real difference to parents and their child and keep families together.

They would be a positive role model and help a struggling new parent establish a healthy routine and a happy bond with their baby. As a specialist role these foster carers get a weekly allowance of up to £750, plus professional and emotional support.

Mother and baby foster carers get training and a full package of support from Blackpool Council with regular carer groups, peer mentors for new carers and an out of hours advice line.

The length of time a foster carer is needed to support a mother and her baby can vary from 20 weeks to a longer period of time.

Coun Jim Hobson, inset, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “Our aim is to keep families together where possible which is why we are asking people to come forward and consider becoming a mother and baby foster carer.

“If you have parenting experience to share then your experiences and skills mean that you’ll be able to make a real difference to help support new families. If you think that you could help make a difference to the lives of a new mum and baby, please get in touch with us.”

A series of free drop-in events for people thinking about fostering are taking place throughout the next few months at Blackpool Sports Centre and Parks Art Deco Café in Stanley Park.

The informal events provide potential foster carers with the opportunity to find out everything they need to know, including the chance to ask foster carers as well as the fostering recruitment team any questions they may have.

For more visit www.blackpoolfostering.com or call 01253 420222.