Black staffy Benson missing

Can you help us find him please?
By eileen beckmanContributor
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read

I am looking for my son’s dog Benson (black staffy). My son Darren Beckman passed on April 18 2023 in Victoria hospital. I am his mother Eileen Beckman. Benson was being looked after although I am not sure by whom. I would like to know that Benson is safe and well so even just some photos please, I want to do this for my son as he loved his dog so very much. Any information would be greatly appreciated, thank you Eileen Beckman. Can everyone share please