1 . Stanley Park, Blackpool

It's an obvious one, but Stanley Park has a lot to offer. There's an animal farm themed play area aimed at 2 to 8 year old's containing modern versions of playground classics, new tennis courts, an interactive surfboard, rota web and 3D spring ride ons. Stanley Park is open dawn until dusk every day of the year and opening hours are clearly signposted at major entrances. Photo: Daniel Martino