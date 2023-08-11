With the summer holidays in full swing and the sun out, children’s activities might be on your mind.
Playgrounds and parks are some of the best – and cheapest – ways to while away an hour or two.
We have compiled a list of some of the best places to visit in and around the Fylde Coast.
1. Stanley Park, Blackpool
It's an obvious one, but Stanley Park has a lot to offer.
There's an animal farm themed play area aimed at 2 to 8 year old's containing modern versions of playground classics, new tennis courts, an interactive surfboard, rota web and 3D spring ride ons.
Stanley Park is open dawn until dusk every day of the year and opening hours are clearly signposted at major entrances. Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Lowther Gardens, Lytham
Lowther Gardens is the oldest park in Lytham.
It's ideally placed, just across from the shore, and offers parking, a children's play area with a variety of climbing frames, swings and slides, surrounded by lush gardens, and there's a cafe. Photo: submit
3. Anchorsholme Park, Blackpool
After being closed for several years, Anchorsholme Park. on the very northern edge of Blackpool, overlooking the seafront, reopened in July 2020, significantly refurbished and enhanced following completion of United Utilities’ £80 million waste water project. There is a new café, outdoor seating areas, sports areas, music and a performing arts space for events and activities., while new playground is fully inclusive for all children. Photo: submit
4. Park View 4U, Park View Road, Lytham
Park view 4 U was established in 2003 as a charity based at the Queen Elizabeth II Park View Playing Fields. There's a skate park, a sand and water area, MUGA, BMX area, toddler area, and also a tearoom. Photo: Google
5. Fairhaven play area
The Lake’s new adventure play area opened in 2020, complementing the wider Fairhaven National Lottery Heritage Fund Redevelopment project.
Its completion, which adds to the Pirates Cove play area for younger children, opened in 2016 and was later followed by the introduction of an 18-hole adventure golf course at the Lake. Photo: NW
6. Marine Gardens play park, Fleetwood
The area has had a recent refurb to include a kick about area and a new playground. There's a huge climbing frame and lots of space for games and play. Photo: Google