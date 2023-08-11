News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
6 of the best children's playgrounds in and around Blackpool

With the summer holidays in full swing and the sun out, children’s activities might be on your mind.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:43 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 15:43 BST

Playgrounds and parks are some of the best – and cheapest – ways to while away an hour or two.

We have compiled a list of some of the best places to visit in and around the Fylde Coast.

Click on the pages below to find out more.

It's an obvious one, but Stanley Park has a lot to offer. There's an animal farm themed play area aimed at 2 to 8 year old's containing modern versions of playground classics, new tennis courts, an interactive surfboard, rota web and 3D spring ride ons. Stanley Park is open dawn until dusk every day of the year and opening hours are clearly signposted at major entrances.

1. Stanley Park, Blackpool

Lowther Gardens is the oldest park in Lytham. It's ideally placed, just across from the shore, and offers parking, a children's play area with a variety of climbing frames, swings and slides, surrounded by lush gardens, and there's a cafe.

2. Lowther Gardens, Lytham

After being closed for several years, Anchorsholme Park. on the very northern edge of Blackpool, overlooking the seafront, reopened in July 2020, significantly refurbished and enhanced following completion of United Utilities’ £80 million waste water project. There is a new café, outdoor seating areas, sports areas, music and a performing arts space for events and activities., while new playground is fully inclusive for all children.

3. Anchorsholme Park, Blackpool

Park view 4 U was established in 2003 as a charity based at the Queen Elizabeth II Park View Playing Fields. There's a skate park, a sand and water area, MUGA, BMX area, toddler area, and also a tearoom.

4. Park View 4U, Park View Road, Lytham

The Lake’s new adventure play area opened in 2020, complementing the wider Fairhaven National Lottery Heritage Fund Redevelopment project. Its completion, which adds to the Pirates Cove play area for younger children, opened in 2016 and was later followed by the introduction of an 18-hole adventure golf course at the Lake.

5. Fairhaven play area

The area has had a recent refurb to include a kick about area and a new playground. There's a huge climbing frame and lots of space for games and play.

6. Marine Gardens play park, Fleetwood

