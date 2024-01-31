News you can trust since 1873
Peter Kay Pheonix Nights collectables go on sale at Leyland's Warren & Wignall auctioneers

TV film crews packed a Leyland auction house as collectors bid thousands on rare props from Peter Kay's classic comedy series.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 31st Jan 2024, 15:49 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 18:44 GMT
Fans of Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights were in for a treat when original props from the classic comedy series went for auction in Leyland today (Wednesday, January 31).

TV crews from ITV and Channel 5 packed into Warren & Wignall auctioneers in Earnshaw Bridge as 27 lots went up for grabs - selling for a combined total of more than £22,000.

The auction also included props from spin-off series Max & Paddy's Road to Nowhere.

Original props from the filming of Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights went for auction at Warren & Wignall auctioneers in Leyland on Wednesday, January 31Original props from the filming of Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights went for auction at Warren & Wignall auctioneers in Leyland on Wednesday, January 31
Original props from the filming of Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights went for auction at Warren & Wignall auctioneers in Leyland on Wednesday, January 31

Collector Will Hairsine, from Manchester, spent around £6,000 after finding himself in a tense bidding war as the TV cameras rolled. The 32-year-old battled other collectors and online bidders to win some of the most sought-after props used in the filming of the hit comedy series.

Bidders battle for rare props from the filming of Peter Kay's iconic comedy series Phoenix Nights at Warren & Wignall auctioneers in LeylandBidders battle for rare props from the filming of Peter Kay's iconic comedy series Phoenix Nights at Warren & Wignall auctioneers in Leyland
Bidders battle for rare props from the filming of Peter Kay's iconic comedy series Phoenix Nights at Warren & Wignall auctioneers in Leyland

After the auction wrapped up, he told the Post: "I'm really pleased with how it went. I didn't really have a budget, which I guess was not the best plan!

Original props from the filming of Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights went for auction at Warren & Wignall auctioneers in Leyland on Wednesday, January 31Original props from the filming of Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights went for auction at Warren & Wignall auctioneers in Leyland on Wednesday, January 31
Original props from the filming of Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights went for auction at Warren & Wignall auctioneers in Leyland on Wednesday, January 31

"I ended up spending a bit more than I expected, but I'm really chuffed with what I got. They're really one of a kind and I think they're well worth it.

Collector Will Hairsine, from Manchester, spent around £6,000 after finding himself in a tense bidding war as the TV cameras rolled. The 32-year-old battled other collectors and online bidders to win some of the most sought-after props used in the filming of the hit comedy series.Collector Will Hairsine, from Manchester, spent around £6,000 after finding himself in a tense bidding war as the TV cameras rolled. The 32-year-old battled other collectors and online bidders to win some of the most sought-after props used in the filming of the hit comedy series.
Collector Will Hairsine, from Manchester, spent around £6,000 after finding himself in a tense bidding war as the TV cameras rolled. The 32-year-old battled other collectors and online bidders to win some of the most sought-after props used in the filming of the hit comedy series.
"Phoenix Nights is such an iconic comedy, so many people loved that show and still laugh about it. So I think it's money well spent."

You can view the collectables on the Warren & Wignall website here.

