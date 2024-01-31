Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans of Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights were in for a treat when original props from the classic comedy series went for auction in Leyland today (Wednesday, January 31).

TV crews from ITV and Channel 5 packed into Warren & Wignall auctioneers in Earnshaw Bridge as 27 lots went up for grabs - selling for a combined total of more than £22,000.

The auction also included props from spin-off series Max & Paddy's Road to Nowhere.

Collector Will Hairsine, from Manchester, spent around £6,000 after finding himself in a tense bidding war as the TV cameras rolled. The 32-year-old battled other collectors and online bidders to win some of the most sought-after props used in the filming of the hit comedy series.

After the auction wrapped up, he told the Post: "I'm really pleased with how it went. I didn't really have a budget, which I guess was not the best plan!

"I ended up spending a bit more than I expected, but I'm really chuffed with what I got. They're really one of a kind and I think they're well worth it.

Advertisement Hide Ad