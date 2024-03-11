HM Coastguard update after Fleetwood boating lake goose dies
One of Fleetwood Boating Lake's beloved geese has sadly died.
HM Coastguard discovered the dead goose whilst training near the lake on the seafront on Saturday.
Volunteers described finding its partner frantically trying to help the dead goose which was found face down in the water.
The team entered the lake to recover the dead goose and reported the death to the Council and Defra (Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs).
Resident and visitors to Fleetwood had grown fond of the pair, describing the geese as 'inseperable' since they arrived at the lake nearly three years ago.
It's not known exactly what killed the goose, but it's death is believed to be due to natural causes and not caused by an animal attack.
A spokesperson for HM Coastguard Fleetwood said: "We would just like to clarify the situation regarding the loss of one our resident geese on the Marine Lake and squash a few theories on what happened to it.
"Soon after arriving at 9am on Saturday to carry out a routine training exercise, we became aware of the deceased goose in the water with its partner frantically trying to help it.
"To reduce the risk of the partner drowning we removed the deceased one from the water and contacted suitable authorities to deal with the carcass.
"Not something we'd normally comment on but a lot of upset locals deserve a true account of what happened."