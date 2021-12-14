Will it be a White Christmas in Blackpool? These are the bookies' odds ...
Everyone loves a White Christmas!
Not since 2010, when the whole of Lancashire looked like a winter wonderland, has the county been blanketed in snow on Christmas morning, though a year earlier there was snowfall in some areas.
So what are the odds of snow this Christmas?
If you fancy a festive flutter, Betway are offering 11/2 on it being a White Christmas in Blackpool.
Another popular bet at Christmas is who will be at number one in the charts. Odds on LadBaby hitting the top spot again are 1/10. The popular YouTuber is looking to become the first act ever to secure four consecutive Christmas Number 1s.
Going into next year, you can get 17/1 on Phil Oakey scoring a number one and 34/1 on The Human League.
You can also bet on whether this year's John Lewis Christmas ad will be the most-viewed John Lewis ad ever by Christmas Day at 8/1 or if you think it will be the least viewed, you'll get 11/1.
If you want a bet on which TV programme will be the most watched on Christmas Day in the UK you'll get 2.20/1 on The Queen's Speech on BBC, 2.50/1 on Call The Midwife, 8/1 on Blankety Blank's Christmas Special and 15/1 on Strictly Come Dancing.
