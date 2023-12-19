Weru UK’s Christmas Mission

Blackpool-based glazing company Weru UK, a distributor for Weru, Germany’s market-leading supplier of windows and doors, was proud to support Mission Christmas this year with its appeal for children’s gifts.

The largest Christmas gift appeal in the UK, Mission Christmas is an annual campaign run by the charity Cash for Kids, supporting families in need and providing presents for disadvantaged children who would otherwise go without.

Weru UK showed its support for the campaign by collecting gifts at its showroom in Blackpool.

The Weru UK team pictured with some of the gifts collected at its showroom for Mission Christmas

Ross Dickens, Operations Director of Weru UK, commented: “The work this fantastic charity undertakes every year is incredibly important, but even more so this year, with the cost-of-living crisis continuing to weigh heavily on many households in the UK. Giving back to our local community is hugely important to Weru UK and we were delighted to play our part in supporting less fortunate children and helping families who are struggling this Christmas.”

Ross continued, “We are hugely grateful to anyone who visited our showroom to donate a gift and joined us in our mission to spread festive cheer.”

Weru UK is based at Amy Johnson Way, Squires Gate, Blackpool and was established more than 38 years ago. The business serves a UK-wide client base with its unrivalled approach to installation and customer service, from its national support centre and impressive 8000sq ft showroom.