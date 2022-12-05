News you can trust since 1873
Walkies For Wards: 18 Adorable photos of your dogs dressed in Christmas outfits at a festive dog walk at Lytham Hall

A festive dog walking event returned to Lytham Hall after a three year break – and it was all to raise money for Blackpool Hospitals.

By Lucinda Herbert
3 hours ago

The event on Dec 04, 2022.attracted dogs of all breeds and sizes.

Here’s some of your lovely pooches in action.

1. BLACKPOOL - 04-12-22 Dogs and their owners take part in Walkies for Wards, a festive dog walk raising funds for Blue Skies Hospital Funds, a charity for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, held in the grounds of Lytham Hall, Lytham.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. BLACKPOOL - 04-12-22 Dogs and their owners take part in Walkies for Wards, a festive dog walk raising funds for Blue Skies Hospital Funds, a charity for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, held in the grounds of Lytham Hall, Lytham. from left, Susan, Dexter the dog, Tim, Maxi, ten, Barney the dog and Ashley. **didn't want to give surname*

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. BLACKPOOL - 04-12-22 Dogs and their owners take part in Walkies for Wards, a festive dog walk raising funds for Blue Skies Hospital Funds, a charity for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, held in the grounds of Lytham Hall, Lytham. Claire Burrows with her dog Archie.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. BLACKPOOL - 04-12-22 Dogs and their owners take part in Walkies for Wards, a festive dog walk raising funds for Blue Skies Hospital Funds, a charity for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, held in the grounds of Lytham Hall, Lytham.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

