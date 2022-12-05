A festive dog walking event returned to Lytham Hall after a three year break – and it was all to raise money for Blackpool Hospitals.
The event on Dec 04, 2022.attracted dogs of all breeds and sizes.
Here’s some of your lovely pooches in action.
1. BLACKPOOL - 04-12-22 Dogs and their owners take part in Walkies for Wards, a festive dog walk raising funds for Blue Skies Hospital Funds, a charity for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, held in the grounds of Lytham Hall, Lytham.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
BLACKPOOL - 04-12-22 Dogs and their owners take part in Walkies for Wards, a festive dog walk raising funds for Blue Skies Hospital Funds, a charity for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, held in the grounds of Lytham Hall, Lytham. from left, Susan, Dexter the dog, Tim, Maxi, ten, Barney the dog and Ashley.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. BLACKPOOL - 04-12-22 Dogs and their owners take part in Walkies for Wards, a festive dog walk raising funds for Blue Skies Hospital Funds, a charity for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, held in the grounds of Lytham Hall, Lytham. Claire Burrows with her dog Archie.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. BLACKPOOL - 04-12-22 Dogs and their owners take part in Walkies for Wards, a festive dog walk raising funds for Blue Skies Hospital Funds, a charity for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, held in the grounds of Lytham Hall, Lytham.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson