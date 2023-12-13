The Gruffalo spreads Christmas cheer at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Blackpool Victoria Hospital Children’s Ward received a special festive visit from The Gruffalo.
The much-loved woodland creature took some time out from the deep dark wood to visit children at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and drop off some festive goody bags.
Kyle Woodcock, Head of Operations at The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse Blackpool, said, ‘The Gruffalo was so excited to go and visit his Friends at Blackpool Victoria, it was great to see all the smiles on the children’s faces.’
Rosanne Norman, Health play specialist at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals commented, “Thank you to the Gruffalo for visiting the Children on the ward, it’s been an extra special afternoon with lots of smiles not just from the children but their families and all the team on the ward. Some children find it hard being in hospital so close to Christmas so this was a lovely surprise.” For further information about The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse Blackpool to book tickets, visit: https://gruffaloclubhouse.com/blackpool/