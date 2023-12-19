The Big Debate: When does Christmas officially begin

Christmas is one of the most celebrated holidays around the world. It's a time when people come together to celebrate, exchange gifts, and enjoy each other's company. But the big debate remains when does Christmas officially begin, with many arguing December 1 is the start while some say after bonfire night.

With multiple shops putting Christmas decorations on their selves in October this year, we think its time to settle this debate. Lucky Voice have delved into their song data from both online and in venue from the last 2 years to reveal something that may startle most.

We never stop singing Christmas songs

Yes, you read that right, throughout the year Christmas songs are still loved. Now when we are saying it never stops, these aren't little numbers, in fact, the average is 200 plays a month throughout months most would class out of season (Feb-Sept). From an at-home perspective Last Christmas is their favourite whereas in bars All I Want For Christmas Is You is the top choice.

The Best Christmas songs according to Karaoke Data

While everyone has their classic favourite Christmas songs, it's important to note some top appearances that may not be classed as classic to some.

With those being Mistletoe by Justin Bieber having a total plays of 328, Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande with a total of 417 plays both regularly in the top 10 Christmas songs sang.

With no surprise, the UK's most sung Christmas song is Last Christmas, with nearly double the amount of plays in the last two years than Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas.

With influencer artists on the rise, the top songs also consisted of Sausage Rolls for Everyone by LadBaby which also has 7.8 million streams on Spotify, one influencer song that missed our top songs was Christmas Drillings by the Sidemen which has 22.5 million streams on Spotify.

But of course, nothing can top the classics, All I Want for Christmas has a whopping 1.6 billion streams followed by Last Christmas with 1.3 billion streams.

Whether you believe Christmas starts on December 1 or when the ground starts to get icy, I think it's safe to say, that the Christmas spirit is alive and well throughout the year.