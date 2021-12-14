Santa Paws Grotto returns to Blackpool dog bakery this weekend
Festive fun for pets as father Christmas visits the Barking Bakery at Squires Gate
A weekend of festive dog-friendly fun is planned at the Barking Bakery.
Get a photo of your pup in Santa's lap and bark along to Christmas tunes at the Santa Paws Grotto event, from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 December 2021.
There will be performances from local children’s choirs, and fun activities including an agility course.
Santa will lead a walk at 4:15pm on Friday, which sets off from the bakery on Amy Johnson’s Way to Pets At Home at Squires Gate. All are welcome, including wheelchair users and visually impaired.
The grotto is open on Friday and Saturday between 1 and 7pm, and Sunday 19th December between 10am and 4pm.
All proceeds go to the Guide Dogs 'Name A Puppy' fund.