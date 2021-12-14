Outdoor festive concert to go ahead at Blackpool's Stanley Park this Sunday

Junction Four Productions, which was set up in 1904 and was originally known at Lytham Amateur Operatic Society, will perform from 1pm after responding to calls from the Friends of Stanley Park last month for a group to lead the singing.

However the event, which will raise money for the Blue Skies Fund at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, has had to be relocated to a new venue within the park.

Due to the outbreak of Avian Flu which has caused Stanley Park lake to be cordoned off, the concert will be held in the Italian Gardens in front of the Art Deco Cafe instead of at the bandstand.

Nigel Patterson at the Italian Gardens

Nigel Patterson, chairman of the Friends of Stanley Park which has organised the Christmas concert, said: “We didn’t want to take any chances due to the bandstand being so close to the lake and we think the Italian Gardens is the safest place.

“Junction Four responded to our appeal and DES Electrical, from Poulton, are providing electrics for us at the new location.

“We’re looking forward to the event and hope lots of people will come along and support the Blue Skies Fund.”

Blue Skies raises money to enhance patient care and buy medical equipment to support the work of the NHS.

Joanna Allitt, a community fundraiser at Blue Skies said: “We value all of the support we get from our local community and although Covid brought challenges it showed us how loved the NHS is treasured both nationally and locally. “

The Friends of Stanley Park are hoping to restore Sunday afternoon concerts at the bandstand next year after they have been suspended since the start of the pandemic.