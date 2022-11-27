Resort entertainer Steve Royle flicked the switch to illuminate Layton on Friday night at the festive and fun Christmas Lights switch-on event.

The Britain’s Got Talent star was joined by local choirs, a brass band and there was a festive treasure hunt for the youngsters.

Mayor of Blackpool and Layton Ward Councillor, Kathryn Benson, said: “We were thrilled to join up with the Grand Theatre to light Layton up in style this year.

“We would also like to thank the very generous traders of Layton for their kind donations.

“Layton is really pulling out all the stops to bring some festive sparkle for businesses and residents.”

Enjoy the pictures!

