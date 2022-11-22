The Manchester Christmas Drive-In has become a time-honoured tradition, treating huge audiences to the best show in town! Boasting the world's largest LED screen, special Christmas guests and our famous in-car kar-aoke it’s the perfect way to start your Christmas celebrations.

Films showing at the Drive-In at The AJ Bell Stadium in Trafford are 90s classics Home Alone, and Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, as well as festive favourite Elf and the animated adventure The Polar Express. Available for just £29, each ticket includes entry for one car and unlimited guests - ensuring the event offers value for money as well as superb Christmas entertainment.

For some added festive fun, there'll be street food and hot chocolate directly from Lapland and served by Santa's little elves.

Home Alone is just one of the films being shown at the massive Drive-In cinema

“Christmas is a magical time of year, and visiting the Christmas Drive-In has become an annual tradition for families across the North West,” says Jake Paul, organiser of the Christmas Drive-In.

“We have so much to look forward to in 2023 and although it's been a tough year I hope that we can all come together and celebrate this holiday season. We are proud to be offering our guests the best value Christmas movie experience in Manchester, and look forward to meeting guests both old and new!”

The Christmas Drive-In is always a popular event, so buying tickets in advance is advised.

These are the dates for your diary …

Wednesday December 21 at 1.30pm - Elf

Wednesday December 21 at - 6.00pm - Elf

Wednesday December 21 at- 9.30pm - Home Alone

Thursday December 22 at - 1.30pm - Home Alone 2

Thursday December 22 at - 6.00pm - Home Alone

Thursday December 22 at - 9.30pm - Elf

Friday December 23 at - 1.30pm - The Polar Express

Friday December 23 at - 6.00pm - Home Alone