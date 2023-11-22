Krispy Kreme and Make-A-Wish UK create ‘Giving Grotto’ to help Brits crank up the Christmas spirit

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and Krispy Kreme is sprinkling some festive joy with the launch of the UK’s first Giving Grotto.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In this alternative take on the traditional Christmas Grotto, doughnut lovers will be invited to tell Santa not what they want for Christmas, but who they’d like to treat this year and why.

The Giving Grotto has been inspired by insights revealed in the first UK Generosity Report produced by the Centre for Retail Research. The research identifies that time pressure (38%) and money worries (37%) are the biggest barriers to Brits being generous. The data also proved that being generous is contagious, with almost two thirds (64%) who benefit from a generous act feeling inspired to be generous themselves, such as sharing a box of doughnuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, to kickstart a wave of Christmas generosity, Krispy Kreme is inviting visitors to the Giving Grotto to tell Santa who they’d like to nommm-inate to get a FREE year’s supply of Original Glazed doughnuts and why.

In this alternative take on the traditional Christmas Grotto, doughnut lovers will be invited to tell Santa not what they want for Christmas, but who they’d like to treat this year and why.

Krispy Kreme will select lucky winners at random, with 1 in 10 grotto visitors having a chance to win the year’s supply worth of doughnuts for their nomm-inated person. Grotto-goers will also be given the option to donate their prize to Make-A-Wish UK who will use the doughnuts to spread joy at events they host throughout 2024.

But the magic doesn’t stop there, as the first 100 Grotto visitors will be treated to a FREE Original Glazed four pack to thank them for getting into the Christmas spirit.

Emma Colquhoun, Chief Customer Officer UK & Ireland at Krispy Kreme said: “We’re launching the Giving Grotto to encourage Brits to revel in the joy of being generous this Christmas. With increasingly busy lives, people watching their pennies and so much happening in the world, there's a risk we might not see quite the joy sharing and gift giving this festive season. Our Giving Grotto is the perfect place to make a generous wish come true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steph Witt, Director of Income & Engagement at Make-A Wish UK said: “Christmas is traditionally the season of giving and it’s a hugely important time for Make-A-Wish UK. As part of our ongoing partnership with Krispy Kreme, we’re delighted to be inspiring generosity with the Giving Grotto. The donations we receive will help to create life-changing wishes for children facing critical illness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

For doughnut fans unable to get down to the Grotto in person, Krispy Kreme will also be running a Giving Grotto TikTok live event with hundreds of chances to nommm-inate your loved ones for prizes.