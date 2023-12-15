Kids' electric cars set new sales records

As Christmas lights twinkle and wish lists are penned, Kidscar.co.uk owner Thomas Riley reals a record-breaking year, bouncing back remarkably from the COVID slump. Electric ride-on cars have become the season's shining stars, marking this year as the company's most successful yet. Let's take a closer look at some of the most popular models flying off the shelves this festive season.

1. Mercedes G-Wagon

The Mercedes G-Wagon ride-on is a top seller, renowned for its lifelike design mirroring the luxury and strength of the actual SUV. It boasts realistic features such as a detailed dashboard, LED lights, and a music player, enhancing the driving experience. Safety is a priority, evidenced by a secure seat belt and parental remote control. The G-Wagon's suspension system ensures a smooth ride, perfect for young explorers who love both luxury and adventure. "The G-Wagon is our star performer as Kids Car this year," says Thomas Riley. "Its popularity has surged, especially among high-profile clients. It's not just a toy; it's a statement. Compared to other years, we've seen a dramatic increase in its demand. It's a timeless classic that combines luxury with a sense of adventure."

2. Range Rover

The Range Rover ride-on combines style with practicality. It replicates the iconic look of the real Range Rover, complete with a detailed grille and branded details. Kids can enjoy interactive elements like a working horn, headlights, and an MP3 player. With safety features like an adjustable seat belt and parental remote control, it offers a safe yet exciting driving experience for aspiring adventurers.

3. Bentley

The Bentley ride-on car embodies sophistication and elegance. Its design features the classic Bentley grille, luxurious leather seats, and a detailed dashboard. The car's realistic engine sounds and entertainment system provide an authentic driving experience. Safety measures include a seat belt and remote control, making it an ideal choice for young drivers with a taste for luxury.

4. Ferrari

The Ferrari ride-on car captures the essence of the renowned sports car with its sleek, aerodynamic design. It features a lifelike engine sound that adds to the excitement of driving. Equipped with safety features like a seat belt and remote parental control, it's perfect for young speed enthusiasts.

5. Bugatti

The Bugatti ride-on car is known for its extraordinary design and performance, mirroring the unique attributes of its full-size counterpart. It offers LED lights, an entertainment system, and realistic engine sounds. With safety features like a seat belt and parental control option, it's a luxurious and thrilling choice for little drivers.