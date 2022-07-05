ITV weather girl Emma Jesson joins cast for Cinderella at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Emma will be well known to audiences for her sunny delivery of the weather on Granada Reports, and her famous “BYE BYE” catchphrase.

Once upon a time in a village lived a girl named Cinderella with her wicked stepmother and two step sisters who make Cinderella do all their chores. One day they get an invitation to a ball but Cinderella is left behind, with the help of her Fairy God Mother and the ever dependable Buttons will she make it to the ball and win the heart of Prince Charming?

Cinderella the Pantomime is Directed by Adam Slevin and Alexa Robinson, Adam has also written the pantomime. Executive Producer is Amanda Thompson OBE and the show is choreographed by Lynsey Brown. Costumes, scenery and sets are all created by Stageworks Worldwide Productions.

Emma Jesson

Amanda Thompson, executive producer of Cinderella the Pantomime said: “We are delighted to bring audiences the magic of live entertainment this festive season at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Emma joins our truly talented cast of actors, singers and dancers who will bring Cinerella, one of the most popular pantomimes ever, to life on the stage. I can’t wait to open the doors of the Globe Theatre and share this fantastic production with everyone.”