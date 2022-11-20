In pictures: Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones and Katya Jones officially open Blackpool's Christmas By The Sea Winter Wonderland
Strictly Come Dancing’s Neil Jones and Katya Jones officially opened Blackpool’s Christmas By The Sea Winter Wonderland at the Tower Festival Headland.
By Jon Peake
37 minutes ago
Skaters showcased their skills on the free-to-use ice skating rink to the delight of smiling crowds, who braved the chilly weather.
With the skating rink as its centrepiece, the Winter Wonderland village also includes festive light installations and projection shows, themed log cabins, artificial snowfalls, Christmas trees, Christmas tram rides and loads more.
Check out our pictures from the festive event ...
