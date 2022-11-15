Lonely people can get a free roast dinner and drink at the party on Dec 07th at Salters Wharf Toby Carvery in St Annes.

The event is mainly for older people who live alone and are unlikely to enjoy a festive feast at home this year.

Janette Marsh, manager of the restaurant on South Promenade, said: “With the bills this year, it's not possible to go out and buy a proper cooked roast for one person to cook at home. We’ve aimed it at the older age group that are lonely with no partners and live alone. Some of these guests are war veterans too. We would like them to make friends and know we are here if they need to come and have a chat.”

Pictures Martin Bostock. Free Christmas lunch for the local community

Entertainment includes a choir from Mayfield Primary School, and a live singer.

Janette used to run similar events at The Newton Arms in Staining, but this is the first time it has been held in St Annes due to the pandemic.

She added: “The Day will be fabulous. We will also have Santa to give all the guests a Christmas present, and gifts for the choir children too. We enjoy doing nice things for people in the community and especially with the current climate. Let's open our home to them and where better to do it than the Home of the roast.”

Advertisement Hide Ad