Santa and his ‘meet and greet’ elves have settled in to the magical fairyland treehouse, at the Blackpool Zoo playbarn.

They will be available at the enchanting grotto for the next two weekends of December and every day from 19th - 23rd.

On Saturday 10th and 17th December there will be a special quiet hour from 9.30am in the grotto, with reduced noise and light.

Aria (5) meets Santa Claus at Blackpool Zoo

A session costs £14.95 per child, including an hour in the Playbarn and a lovely animal themed gift.

Nicola Benstead, PR and Marketing Coordinator at Blackpool Zoo, said: "We were delighted when 'Santa's people' got in touch to let us know there was room in his 2022 diary to make some special appearances in our Playbarn!