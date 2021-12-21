With only a few days to go until Christmas, we started wondering how many festive street names there are in our town.
Here are all the best examples that we could find - have we missed any?
1. Chestnut Close
Chestnuts are not just good for roasting, they're also good for street names. Chesnut Cescent is a stones throw away from Devonshire Road.
2. Chestnut Avenue
Chestnut is a popular Christmas treat as well as a popular street name in Blackpool. Chesnut Avenue is just off Squires Gate Lane in the town.
3. Church Street
There's nothing like a church carol service to put you in the festive mood, and the town celebrates this with its very own Church Street.
4. Fir Tree Place
Christmas wouldn't be the same without these trees. Fir Tree place can be found in Anchorsholme.