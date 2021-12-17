A picture of Layla sent in by Sarah Robinson

Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Christmas babies: 15 festive pictures of your bundles of joy ahead of their first Christmas

Christmas is, of course, a magical time of year.

By Colin Ainscough
Friday, 17th December 2021, 2:39 pm
Updated Friday, 17th December 2021, 2:40 pm

But it's made all the more special when there's a new arrival in the house learning all about the magic of the festive season.

We asked for your pictures of babies celebrating their first Christmas and we've popped a selection into a gallery below.

There were so many we couldn't possibly include them all, but you can check out more on the Blackpool Gazette Facebook page.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to The Gazette get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1.

7 month old Cece Edwards is ready for her first Christmas, from Becky Fish

Photo: Becky Fish

Photo Sales

2.

This picture from Charlotte Richmond is of her very festive and smiley son George.

Photo: Charlotte Richmond

Photo Sales

3.

Six month old Oliver visiting Santa for the first time. Picture: Chelsea Smith

Photo: Chelsea Smith

Photo Sales

4.

Courtney Mecklenburgh shared this picture of Edward who was born on November 2.

Photo: Courtney Mecklenburgh

Photo Sales
BlackpoolFyldeThe GazetteFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 4