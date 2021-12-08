Barton Grange win national award for Christmas display

Lancashire-based garden centre, Barton Grange, has won a national award for Best Christmas Display.

The family-run store beat off competition from all over the UK and dazzled judges of the Garden Centre Association awards 2021 with their spectacular store layout.

It's the fourth time the business, based in Brock, has won the award, having previously won in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Their festive display attracts visitors from Blackpool and Preston.

They were also crowned Best Destination Garden Centre 2021.

David Fawcett-Ropner, Display Manager at Barton Grange, said it’s great to be recognised after another challenging year.

He said: “We start planning for Christmas a whole year in advance, and we’re so delighted to see all the effort and commitment being rewarded by the GCA, but also appreciated by our customers.”

They will be honoured at the annual award ceremony in Blackburn next month.

