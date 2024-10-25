Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As a nation of Baileys lovers, currently the number one most popular spirits brand in the UK, British consumers are in for a treat as the next delectably delicious blend has landed on supermarket shelves: Baileys Chocolate.

This season’s must-have drink blends the indulgent flavours of rich Irish Cream with luxurious Belgian chocolate to deliver the ultimate adult treat just in time for cosy season.

Baileys Chocolate brings the two iconic indulgences - Baileys and Belgian chocolate - together to create the ultimate adult dessert for the 1 in 3 Brits who are allowing themselves more treat moments this year.

Chocolate reigns supreme as the nation's most loved sweet treat, with 95% of the nation consuming the classic delight weekly, and viral chocolate trends exploding across our social media feeds.

When paired with the nation’s number one most popular spirits brand, this liquid is set to create the ultimate adult sweet treat.

Whether it’s sipped neat on ice to revel in the liquid’s velvet-smooth texture, enjoyed in a tasty Baileys Mocha Martini cocktail or poured over your favourite dessert, Baileys Chocolate is perfect for any treat moment.

Charlotte Gibbon, Director of Gins, Pimms, Baileys, and Non-alc at Diageo GB, says: “This might just be our sweetest launch yet…we’re so excited to bring UK fans another unmissable Baileys treat: Baileys Chocolate. The perfect adult treat to relax with as cosy season approaches, and consumers are looking for something sweet to brighten up the darker days. I’ll be having mine over ice!”

Deliciously decadent, Baileys Chocolate launched in Tesco before rolling out across other major supermarkets across October. RRP £16.50, 15.7% ABV.