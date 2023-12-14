Armfield youngsters collect new toys and gifts for children in hospital over Christmas

We spoke to Deanna the communications officer of Blue Skies who came to school with Bobby. Deanna said: “I really do think the children are going to be amazed at everyone’s kindness. We know that children like themselves have been so generous in helping them have a nice Christmas. It is much appreciated.” Olivia added: “We asked Deanna if there was anything more that others could do, to raise more money for the poorly children in our local hospital. Deanna replied enthusiastically: “We have a young fundraisers programme at Blue Skies, where you can do anything from bake sales to challenging yourself, to fundraise and decide where you would like that money to be spent in the hospital,” she said beaming with a grateful smile. She concluded by saying: “Children in the past that have been patients before have been inspired with their families to continue to fundraise after leaving the hospital, so as to give something back for the help and donations they received.”