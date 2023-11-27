News you can trust since 1873
6 of the most festive garden centres to visit at Christmas in Lancashire

Garden centres are a wonderful place to visit at Christmas, and these are some with the most beautiful festive displays and decorations in Lancashire.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 27th Nov 2023, 16:09 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 16:19 GMT

Whether you are looking to update your festive decor, buy a real Christmas tree or just soak up the magical atmosphere, Lancashire has some of the best winter garden centre displays.

Many offer a unique choice of decorations that you won’t find on the high street – from the traditional to quirky colour co-ordinated ranges.

Garden centres are a safe bet to buy a Christmas tree – and even a selection of winter plants and blooms to add colour to the garden.

You will find no shortage of twinkly lights to suit all tastes and budgets, and these Christmas stores are a great place to get inspiration for your own home.

This is our pick of the six best garden centre Christmas displays in Lancashire.

Garstang Rd, Brock, Preston PR3 0B

1. Barton Grange

Garstang Rd, Brock, Preston PR3 0B Photo: Barton Grange

350 Common Edge Rd, Blackpool FY4 5DY

2. Lytham St Annes Garden Centre

350 Common Edge Rd, Blackpool FY4 5DY Photo: LSAGC

New Ln, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 5NH

3. Burnside Garden Centre

New Ln, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 5NH Photo: Burnside

Blackpool Rd, Clifton, Preston PR4 0XL

4. Dobbies

Blackpool Rd, Clifton, Preston PR4 0XL Photo: Dobbies

338 Southport Rd, Leyland PR26 8LQ

5. Leyland Garden Centre

338 Southport Rd, Leyland PR26 8LQ Photo: British Garden Centres

169 Fleetwood Rd S, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 5NS

6. The Plant Place

169 Fleetwood Rd S, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 5NS Photo: Oliver Hallam

