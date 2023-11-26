17 festive pictures of the Layton Christmas lights switch-on as Steve Royle, Tom Lister and Santa Claus entertain the crowds in Blackpool
Panto stars Steve Royle and Tom Lister flicked the switch to light up Layton on Friday (24 Nov, 2023) at a fabulous Christmas Lights switch-on event.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 26th Nov 2023, 11:18 GMT
The comedy duo from Aladdin were joined by local choirs, a brass band and there was a festive treasure hunt for the youngsters.
Santa Claus also went for a ride through the village, waving at families along the way.
Meanwhile, his elves posed for pictures with excited children outside the Layton Library.
Stalls lined the pavements – with festive items on sale from local sellers and crafters.
It was a wonderful evening of partying and celebration, for grown-ups and kids alike!
These were the scenes at the Layton Christmas switch-on.