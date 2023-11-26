Panto stars Steve Royle and Tom Lister flicked the switch to light up Layton on Friday (24 Nov, 2023) at a fabulous Christmas Lights switch-on event.

The comedy duo from Aladdin were joined by local choirs, a brass band and there was a festive treasure hunt for the youngsters.

Santa Claus also went for a ride through the village, waving at families along the way.

Meanwhile, his elves posed for pictures with excited children outside the Layton Library.

Stalls lined the pavements – with festive items on sale from local sellers and crafters.

It was a wonderful evening of partying and celebration, for grown-ups and kids alike!

These were the scenes at the Layton Christmas switch-on.

Steve Royle, Father Christmas and Tom Lister at the Layton Christmas Lights Switch On. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Visitors to the Layton Christmas Lights Switch On. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Steve Royle and Tom Lister switch on the Layton Christmas Lights Switch On. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard