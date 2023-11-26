News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

17 festive pictures of the Layton Christmas lights switch-on as Steve Royle, Tom Lister and Santa Claus entertain the crowds in Blackpool

Panto stars Steve Royle and Tom Lister flicked the switch to light up Layton on Friday (24 Nov, 2023) at a fabulous Christmas Lights switch-on event.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 26th Nov 2023, 11:18 GMT

The comedy duo from Aladdin were joined by local choirs, a brass band and there was a festive treasure hunt for the youngsters.

Santa Claus also went for a ride through the village, waving at families along the way.

Meanwhile, his elves posed for pictures with excited children outside the Layton Library.

Stalls lined the pavements – with festive items on sale from local sellers and crafters.

It was a wonderful evening of partying and celebration, for grown-ups and kids alike!

These were the scenes at the Layton Christmas switch-on.

1. wlepnews-christmas-nw.jpg

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. Steve Royle, Father Christmas and Tom Lister at the Layton Christmas Lights Switch On. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. Visitors to the Layton Christmas Lights Switch On. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. Steve Royle and Tom Lister switch on the Layton Christmas Lights Switch On. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales

5. Visitors to the Layton Christmas Lights Switch On. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales