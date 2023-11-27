A magical two-day festive fayre took place in Fleetwood at the weekend (25 and 26 Nov, 2023) at the annual lantern parade and lights switch on.

The streets were illuminated with an enchanting Lantern Parade followed by a Christmas Concert and Switch On of the Christmas lights in the stunning Marine Gardens on Saturday evening.

The fayre included delicious festive food and drinks, Christmas crafts, gifts and more, plus Christmas music, an elf on the shelf trail, hilarious walkabout acts, including The Brussels' Sprouts, and lots more.

Santa also visited Fleetwood, as the Mount Pavilion was transformed into a winter wonderland for the occasion.

Where can I visit Santa’s Grotto in Fleetwood?

Santa will return to his grotto on 2, 16 and 17 December sponsored by local businesses Wok Box and Food for Thought – but places must be booked in advance.

Tickets will be available to purchase in person from Marine Hall Box Office or over the phone 01253 887693 every Tuesday to Friday 10am – 4pm.

Here are some pictures from the event.

The Starmaker Fleetwood Dance Troupe perform on stage.

