Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Mudmaster

The Isuzu D-Max might be more at home ploughing through the mud but it delivers a decent on-road ride as well, says Julie Marshall

I don’t really think I fulfilled the potential of the mighty Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pick-up truck during our time together. In fact I know I didn’t.

I should have, at the very least, scheduled some time at an off-road course or down a green lane or two to put it through its paces so it could show me what it can do. But that was not to be.

Instead we pottered around for a week, going shopping, taking the dogs to the vets and having a blast up and down the motorway.

Embarrassingly, despite being emblazoned with the Mudmaster logo across the doors - when it was collected, the unseasonably dry weather meant it was still as pristine as when it arrived.

Because of this, I’ll leave others to comment on its off-road prowess - which is probably as good as it gets.

In my defence, I have driven other versions of the D-Max off-road and found it to be more than capable of tackling anything you can throw at it

Despite its colossal size the D-Max is actually very easy to drive around town with a remarkably tight turning circle and once in motion, you forgot just how much metal you were towing along with you.

Parking is another matter. At 5.2m long and 1.9 metres wide it takes up a fair amount of space in a town centre car park. You’ll have no trouble picking it out though as the Mudmaster adds an extra 44mm to the V-Cross’ already 1.8m height.

I must admit to enjoying driving the Mudmaster around, despite an urban environment not being its true home.

As you’d expect from such a tall vehicle forward visibility is exceptionally good and it has incredible on-road presence.

The cabin layout will be familiar to anyone who has driven a top-spec D-Max in the past but it was substantially upgraded the last time there was a refresh.

It’s smart, functional and is as well-equipped as any high-end SUV. It has dual control climate control, heated front seats, reversing camera (essential piece of kit), USB ports at the front and back and a multifunction touchscreen with smartphone mirroring.

The V-Cross Mudmaster is a very special edition of the D-Max that was first revealed earlier this year. It has been fitted out with the most amazing array of bells and whistles. Everything imaginable has been thrown at it - and more besides.

Some are to assist with off-road driving like the snorkel, winch, Pedders suspension lift, larger wheels with all-terrain tyres. It's a simple manouvre to change from four-wheel to two-wheel and low box is selected using the easily accessible rotary dial.

To help protect your sizable investment (£38,495, plus £14,000 of extra kit on the Mudmaster) it comes with an under body kit, tough custom-fitted seat covers all round, door handle protectors and heavy duty vinyl mats.

Powered by a potent, though at times quite noisy, 1.9-litre engine, acceleration is 13 seconds and top speed 112 mph. Economy is a better than expected 30.7mpg with CO2 emissions coming out at 241g/km.

A great piece of kit.

Specifications

Price: £46,116 (£62,916 as tested)

Engine: 1.9 diesel, four-cylinder

Power: 162bhp

Torque: 265lb/ft

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Top speed: 112mph

0-62mph: 13 seconds

Economy: 30.7mpg

CO 2 emissions:241g/km