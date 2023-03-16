Julie Marshall drives Ford’s all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV with an extended battery and a range of 379 miles

Ford Mustang Mach-E cuts an impressive dash

I have a few issues with electric cars. Like most detractors these centre on poor range and an inadequate charging infrastructure, particularly in the north of the country where I live.

But if anything was going to entice me to give an all-electric car one more chance it was going to be the Mustang Mach-E, Ford’s first foray into the electric SUV market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a real head turner with coupe-like styling to the roof, a dynamic front end and sculptured sides.

The sleek and sporty Ford Mustang Mach-E.

But, most importantly for me, with its extended battery it has a promised range of 379 from a full charge.

As someone who only has domestic charging facilities I was heartened to find it was delivered with two cables - one for home use and the other for public charging stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home charging from a three-pin socket though is not to be recommended. Ford’s own figures claim a mere eight miles of range per hour and 36 hours to get from 10 per cent to 80 per cent battery capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public charging points are much faster but come with their own problems - there are a myriad of different systems that each have their own apps and payment methods.

No Ford badge but the Prancing Horse gives the game away.

To test out the Mach-E we headed off to North Yorkshire for the weekend with a battery showing 87 per cent and 258 miles of range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After running around all day we covered 113 miles but had used up 130 miles of ‘fuel’ as we’d cranked up the heater and used the sat nav and infotainment system which soon had the gauge plummeting.

We couldn’t find a fast charger on the map but ninety minutes at a supermarket charging station topped us up to 53 per cent with a projected range of 145 miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the next day we were down to 102 miles and with a 75-mile journey home figured that would be OK.

It’s easy to get complacent when driving an electric car. It was cold so we had the heater on again and we had a phone plugged in to listen to a podcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The available range started to drop alarmingly so we turned off the heater and the phone to conserve as much power as we could and got home with 20 miles to spare which was a relief.

There is a choice of systems available for the Mach-E: single-motor rear-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel drive and either a standard 75kWh or extended range 98kWh battery.

We tested the 98kWh extended range rear-wheel drive model with an on the road price of £59,380.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acceleration is brisk at 6.2 secs to get to 62mph and the Mach is a delight to drive with comfortable seats, a suspension that soaks up the bumps in the road and plenty of room both in the front and particularly in the rear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boot room is not massive at 402 litres but when the rear seats are dropped a flat load floor is created.

Doors are opened by way of a small button or you can programme in a code. There is a strange sticking out handle which seems superfluous.

Specifications

Mustang Mach-E

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: £59,380

Engine: 98kWh battery

Power: 294bhp

Torque: 317lb/ft

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transmission: direct-drive single speed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top speed: 112mph

0-62mph: 6.2 seconds

CO 2 emissions: 0

Advertisement Hide Ad