Pictures as old cars and bikes gathered on Miller Park in glorious sunshine for Classics In The Park

The Classics in the Park vehicle show met for the first time since before the pandemic, and had perfect blue skies for the event on Saturday August 13 2022.

By Lucinda Herbert
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 3:41 pm

Classic vehicle enthusiasts were welcomed back in their sports cars, camper vans and motorcycles at the Preston event.

It was the first gathering since 2019, as they couldn’t meet during the pandemic.

The hot weather was a bonus after bad weather blighted the last event.

1. Ready for a spin?

Jayden and Alissa Gartside behind the wheel

Photo: Neil Cross

2. At the wheel

Mike Park sits in his car at the meet-up with fellow classic vehicle enthusiasts

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Ready to ride

Mike Watson posing on his Matchless 1956 G3LS motorbike.

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Cars gathered on the grass

Cars, bikes and vehicles parked up for the Classic Car Show on a glorious sunny day in Preston.

Photo: Neil Cross

