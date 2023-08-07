Lytham Artist Unveils Reveals New Bespoke Artwork at Porsche Centre

Porsche Centre Preston revealed new artwork created by renowned local artist Carla Raads to mark the occasion. Carla created her tribute inspired by the global theme of 'Dream in Full Colour’. The artwork features a solar explosion of speed and acceleration, with specific references to the sun. The sun represents reaching new heights when following dreams. The artwork was painted in iconic Porsche colours.

Lytham-based Carla is known for her profound impact on the world of art through her abstract sea and landscape paintings. As part of the celebration, fellow artist Lincoln Townley interviewed Carla. Lincoln Townley is one of the world’s leading contemporary figurative artists. Over the past ten years, his works have been exhibited internationally and bought by some of the most famous and powerful people on earth as investment-grade art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together, Lincoln and Carla explored the intersection of art and automotive excellence, taking a closer look at the inspiration behind Carla’s work.

Lytham Artist Carla Raads and Lincoln Townley with the new artwork

Tom Fox, managing director at Porsche Centre Preston, said: "Thank you to everyone who attended and helped to make the celebration such a huge success. Carla Raads' exceptional talent was the perfect fit with the ‘Dream in Full Colour’ theme. We were also grateful to Lincoln Townley for sharing his insights and time as part of our celebration.

“We were celebrating 75 years in which Porsche has fulfilled the sports car dreams of drivers worldwide. But the event was also an opportunity to thank the many people who have supported us in our four years since opening. As a relatively new member of the Porsche retail family, it was important for us to come together and make our mark on a global celebration.”

The celebration also featured a raffle in support of Porsche Centre Preston's new charity partner, the Community Foundation for Lancashire. The raffle prize was a limited edition signed print of Carla Raads' 75th-anniversary artwork. All proceeds contributed to a vital cause benefiting the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carla said: "It was an absolute honour to be commissioned to create this artwork to mark Porsche's 75th Anniversary. I wanted to showcase this iconic brand’s enduring legacy of passion and innovation throughout its illustrious history. Many guests offered some lovely comments, and it was a joy to talk to Lincoln about my work. I hope everyone enjoyed the night."

In 1948, Ferry Porsche realised his dream of a sports car, and since then, the company has continued to innovate and push the boundaries of what's possible in the automotive industry.