Hyundai Ioniq 5 available to order now from £36,995

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai’s head-turning all-electric Ioniq 5 is now available to order from dealerships across the UK. With a range of up to 298 miles on a single charge, prices start at £36,995. First deliveries are scheduled for the middle of summer.

And if that doesn’t sound sweet enough, worth bearing in mind the Ioniq 5 also boasts eco-friendly materials, including those extracted from sugar cane. Ok, more importantly, the electric Hyundai is able to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes, and accelerate from 0-62mph in as little as 5.2 seconds.

The first Hyundai built on a new dedicated E-GMP battery electric vehicle platform, the Ioniq is available with a choice of three battery and drive types; a 58kWh rear wheel drive, a 73kWh rear wheel drive, or a 73kWh all-wheel drive. Featuring 800V charging as standard, it means that when combined with a 350kW ultra-rapid charger the Ioniq can receive an 80 per cent charge in just 18 minutes. That’s equivalent to 62 miles of driving range in five minutes.

Available in three specification levels — SE Connect, Premium, Ultimate — these join the comprehensively equipped special launch edition Project 45. Such has been the appeal of the Ioniq 5 that the Project 45 edition was oversubscribed by three times just 24 hours after reservations first opened.

The entry-level SE Connect 58kWh RWD, costing £36,995, comes with a 12.3-inch LCD audio, visual and navigation system with DAB, Apple Car Play and Android Auto; LCD driver’s instrument cluster, wireless phone charging for compatible devices, rear view camera and smart navigation-based cruise control.

Next up is the Premium, which starts at £39,295, and adds luxuries like a power tailgate and heated seats, alongside innovations including Highway Drive Assist Level 2 with automatic lane changing function. The £42,295 range-topping Ultimate model adds a head-up display with augmented reality, Bose premium sound system and leather seats, heated rear seats and ventilated front seats, and a sliding centre console, among numerous other equipment.