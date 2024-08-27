Glenroyd care home makes dream come true for resident
The dedicated team at Glenroyd, committed to making dreams come true, quickly organized an unforgettable outing to a classic car show at Stanley Park. Despite the rain, Geoff, accompanied by his loving wife Janet, daughter Debbie, and friends, enjoyed a delightful day admiring the beauty of these vintage vehicles.
Yvonne Hand, acting manager at Glenroyd, commented: "Making dreams come true is at the heart of what we do here at Glenroyd. It's more than just fulfilling a wish, it's about creating joyful experiences and cherished memories for our residents and their families. We believe that honouring these dreams significantly enhances the well-being and happiness of our residents."
Glenroyd care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to enriching the lives of its residents by providing personalised care and creating opportunities for them to pursue their passions and dreams. Geoff's story is a testament to the positive impact of this mission. Glenroyd provides residential care, nursing care and dementia carefor 74 residents from respite care to long term stays.
