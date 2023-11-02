Electric vehicle chargers open at Whitehills Business Park

Electric vehicle (EV) charging network Evyve have opened a new charging facility at the Plum Tree Farm pub, Blackpool. The facility consists of two 75kW ‘Rapid’ chargers, each of which can fully charge a car in 20-40 minutes depending on your battery size.

The pub is conveniently located within the Whitehills Business Park, just off the M55. It offers Wifi, food and drink, and toilet facilities so drivers can wait in comfort whilst they charge their car.

Paying for charging should be as easy as possible, that is why each Evyve ‘rapid’ charger allows payment via either contactless credit/debit card, the Evyve app or via third parties such as Allstar Fuel Cards, Octopus Electroverse and Zap Pay, amongst many others.

Evyve is dedicated to helping the UK switch from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs, as part of national efforts to achieve carbon net zero by 2050. Evyve’s rapidly growing network is essential for the swift transition of the motor industry, providing vehicle charging which is easy to use, accessible, and reliable for Britain’s growing number of EV drivers. Payment can be easily made by contactless credit/debit card, the Evyve app or via third parties such as Octopus Electroverse and Allstar Fuel Cards.

James Moat, CEO of Evyve, said: “We are on a mission to drive sustainable solutions quickly and to improve the UK’s EV infrastructure. Currently a lack of charging infrastructure is often cited as one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption in the UK. As we install at our 90th Tritium Greene King location, we want to spread awareness of our partnership and celebrate the swift progress we are making with the deployment of ‘rapid’ chargers nationwide.”

About Evyve – Charging Ahead

Evyve is developing a new nationwide network of high quality fast and ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charge points powered by 100% renewable energy, providing important infrastructure to support the growing number of electric vehicles on UK roads.

With plans for around 10,000 chargers by 2030, Evyve is set to become one of the largest EV charging networks in the UK with facilities across key retail, food and drink, leisure and commercial business locations throughout England, Scotland and Wales.