Blackpool's Talbot Road has been made the UK's first 'Resilience Pathway'

One of Blackpool’s roads has been made into the country’s first ‘Resilience Pathway’.

Leading from Bickerstaffe Square to the Promenade, the pavement on Talbot Road has been decorated with a series of hand-made paving stones.

The pathway, which features 42 different ‘moves’, was designed for Blackpool Headstart and was officially opened on Tuesday by resort mayor Coun Amy Cross.

Pauline Wigglesworth, HeadStart’s programme lead, said: “What a fantastic day for Blackpool’s young people.

“The reaction has been absolutely fantastic. I am so proud of what the young people involved have achieved.

“With help from some supportive adults, they have taken a random idea and made it

into a reality.”

Each paving stone is designed to represent an idea or suggestion, to ‘help young people, their families and friends find a sense of belonging, cope with any problems they may face’, according to Headstart.

The project has received funding from the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership (LEP), and a major donation from Eric Wright Group, following a campaign by Headstart’s young people.

A guide explaining the stones features on signage at both ends of the Pathway.

Neil Jack, chief executive at Blackpool Council, said: “This Pathway, created by young people, showcases some of the great work being done to improve the life chances of young people though the Resilience Revolution and Blackpool’s public and voluntary sector agencies who work hard to really impact on the lives of young people.”