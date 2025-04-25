Blackpool parents risk £100 fine and three points on their licence while doing the school run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parents on the school run are being warned they could face fines of up to £100 and three points on their driving licence for breaking little-known parking laws.

Experts at Simply Quote, the insurance comparison site, say that many motorists are unaware of the strict rules around school zones, particularly during pick-up and drop-off times.

Parking restrictions near schools are enforced to protect children’s safety, but even a brief stop in a prohibited area could have legal consequences.

A spokesperson from Simply Quote said: “Many parents are in a hurry during the morning and afternoon rush, but ignoring local parking signs—whether by stopping in zig-zag zones or on yellow lines—can result in a fine, penalty points, or even having your vehicle removed.”

A mother waits in her car near a school — but stopping in restricted zones during the school run could still lead to fines or penalty points under UK parking laws.

Local councils have stepped up their enforcement efforts in recent years. Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, CCTV surveillance, and civil enforcement officers are all used to monitor school zones.

Some areas also use police traffic wardens who issue fixed penalty notices. These fines are enforceable through the criminal justice system.

Common Mistakes That Lead to Penalties

One of the most common errors is stopping on school keep clear zig-zag lines. These markings are designed to give children a clear view of traffic when crossing. Parking here is strictly prohibited and can result in a £100 fine and three penalty points.

Stopping on double yellow lines is illegal at all times unless signs state otherwise. Even a quick stop while waiting for a child could lead to a fine or vehicle removal.

Single yellow lines operate under time-based restrictions, often aligned with school hours. Parents are urged to check signage closely to avoid being penalised.

Blocking driveways or pedestrian access points near schools may also result in enforcement action, especially in areas with resident complaints.

Planning Ahead Can Help You Avoid a Fine

The best way to avoid a penalty is to allow extra time for the school run. Parking a short distance away and walking to the gate can help reduce congestion and keep children safe.

Drivers are also advised to check local parking rules before they set off. Where possible, use designated drop-off zones and avoid stopping on the road itself.

Simply Quote recommends parents also consider which side of the road they drop their child off. Releasing them onto the kerbside rather than the roadside greatly reduces the risk of an accident.

Can Fines or Points Affect Your Car Insurance?

While a single parking fine won’t typically impact your insurance premium, penalty points can.

Insurers often take licence endorsements into account when calculating risk. If you receive three points for a parking offence near a school, it may influence future car insurance quotes—especially if combined with other offences.

Comparing providers through Simply Quote Insurance can help drivers find better-value policies and ensure they’re not overpaying due to past driving penalties.

Early Payment Reduces the Fine

If a fine is issued, paying it within 14 days usually reduces the cost by half. However, contesting it may be possible in cases where signage was unclear or enforcement was not visible.

Ultimately, the school run should be about safety. Respecting parking rules not only protects your licence and wallet but also ensures a safer environment for children walking to and from school.