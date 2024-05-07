Blackpool community group announces new initiative to help people connect whilst learning new skills
Layton Community House (LCH) have announced a new initiative for residents to learn sewing skills after the charity was recently successful in gaining funding of £1,000 from the Nationwide Building Society to purchase sewing machines and related equipment.
The sessions will be taught by LCH resident sewing expert Dawn Thaw on Mondays 2-4 and Tuesdays 10-12. No experience is necessary and visitors are advised to book in advance by calling 01253 391811 or dropping into the house.
Dawn said: “The last few years have been difficult for many people and it’s a pleasure to help others connect again while learning new skills.”
The first session is on May 13.
