Layton Community House (LCH) have announced a new initiative for residents to learn sewing skills after the charity was recently successful in gaining funding of £1,000 from the Nationwide Building Society to purchase sewing machines and related equipment.

The Sewing Room

The sessions will be taught by LCH resident sewing expert Dawn Thaw on Mondays 2-4 and Tuesdays 10-12. No experience is necessary and visitors are advised to book in advance by calling 01253 391811 or dropping into the house.

Dawn said: “The last few years have been difficult for many people and it’s a pleasure to help others connect again while learning new skills.”