Home to the likes of Blackpool, Fleetwood and Cleveleys, the Fylde Coast has many beautiful views and things to do.

From Blackpool’s very own Pleasure Beach to Bloomfield Road to watch the football team in action, there’s an abundance of options.

Last week we asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette for their favourite places to spend time on the Fylde Coast and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 21 of the best places to visit in Blackpool, Fleetwood and Cleveleys according to readers:

Behind the scenes at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Bloomfield Road, home to Blackpool Football Club

Costa Coffee was mentioned a number of times as the place that readers like to get their coffee.

Blackpool Zoo, which has plenty if exotic animals

The sun setting on a picturesque Blackpool beach (Credit: Renay Creighton on Blackpool Gazette Camera Club)

The artwork was created by artist Michael Trainor and is reputed to be the world's biggest Mirror Ball being 6m in diameter (Credit: Dave Hetherington Photography on Blackpool Gazette Camera Club)