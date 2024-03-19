Best places to visit in Blackpool, Fleetwood and Cleveleys according to Sandgrown'uns

There are plenty of picturesque spots to spend your time on the Fylde Coast but which are some of the best?

By Sam Quine
Published 19th Mar 2024, 15:18 GMT

Home to the likes of Blackpool, Fleetwood and Cleveleys, the Fylde Coast has many beautiful views and things to do.

From Blackpool’s very own Pleasure Beach to Bloomfield Road to watch the football team in action, there’s an abundance of options.

Last week we asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette for their favourite places to spend time on the Fylde Coast and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 21 of the best places to visit in Blackpool, Fleetwood and Cleveleys according to readers:

1. Behind the scenes at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Bloomfield Road, home to Blackpool Football Club

2. Blackpool fans

Bloomfield Road, home to Blackpool Football Club Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

There is a reason they have stores across the city and world. Costa Coffee was mentioned a number of times as the place that readers like to get their coffee.

3. Costa Coffee

There is a reason they have stores across the city and world. Costa Coffee was mentioned a number of times as the place that readers like to get their coffee. Photo: Michael Gillen

Blackpool Zoo, which has plenty if exotic animals

4. Blackpool Zoo

Blackpool Zoo, which has plenty if exotic animals

The sun setting on a picturesque Blackpool beach (Credit: Renay Creighton on Blackpool Gazette Camera Club)

5. Blackpool Beach

The sun setting on a picturesque Blackpool beach (Credit: Renay Creighton on Blackpool Gazette Camera Club)

The artwork was created by artist Michael Trainor and is reputed to be the world’s biggest Mirror Ball being 6m in diameter (Credit: Dave Hetherington Photography on Blackpool Gazette Camera Club)

6. Blackpool Mirror Ball

The artwork was created by artist Michael Trainor and is reputed to be the world’s biggest Mirror Ball being 6m in diameter (Credit: Dave Hetherington Photography on Blackpool Gazette Camera Club)

