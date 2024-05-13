All the finishing times for male runners at the Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a fun-filled weekend at a sunny Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k & Fun Run on the Promenade, here are all the results for male runners by age category.

Almost 2,000 runners took part in this year’s Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run, raising a staggering £65,000 for Trinity Hospice as they trundled past some of Blackpool’s most famous landmarks.

“We have once again been totally blown away by the number of people who joined us for this year’s event,” said Head of Fundraising, Linzi Warburton. “We are absolutely delighted that this very special event continues to inspire runners from the local area and beyond to support our charity in this way.

“As always, it was a fantastic morning – the weather was mostly kind to our runners and it was wonderful to see the smiles on runners’ faces as they crossed the finish line,” added Linzi. “We’re thrilled that, along the route, they were able to see just some incredible sculptures created for our art trail, supporting our dedicated children’s hospice, Brian House.

“A very big thank you to Beaverbrooks for their continued support of this event, through sponsorship to provide a team of volunteers who help us on the day. And thank you to the wonderful volunteers who help us to manage the road closures along the promenade and cheer on our incredible runners.”

The team is now busy preparing for its next event, the Beaverbrooks Bike Ride, where cyclists of all ages and abilities can cycle routes from five miles to 60 miles across the Fylde coast.

The event takes place on Sunday 9th June. More information is at www.trinityhospice.co.uk/bike-ride.

Wheelchair

1. Josh Landmann 00:23:22

Under 15

Jayden Richardson 00:42:33 Joel Tidmarsh 00:45:36 Harry Mercer 00:47:59 Zak Tobin-Bennett 00:50:07 Luke Perry 00:57:25 Alexander Hollins 00:56:56 Lewis Shaw 00:56:01 Nikolas Hewitt 00:56:30 Brody Ashton 00:58:51 Oliver Singleton 00:57:26 Freddie Phasey 00:59:51 George Jenkins 01:00:38 Harrison Preston 01:00:50 Adam Bennett 01:04:41 Harrison Major 01:05:32 Tyler Bolton 01:08:26 Morgan Jackson 01:05:45 Xavier Gladwin 01:08:53 Thomas Walker-Hulse 01:10:03 Cameron Rigby 01:10:57 Dyan Choudhury 01:26:42 Isaac Parkinson 01:26:29 Macaulay Gibson 01:28:44 Rowan Clancy 01:29:39

16-25

Morgan Thompson 00:36:09 Austin Burrows 00:39:42 Ethan Mcevoy 00:40:40 Josh Langley 00:41:34 Matt Lumby 00:42:20 Kyle Heap 00:43:29 George Robinson 00:44:30 Aidan Hunt 00:45:3 Matthias Lindorfer 00:44:10 Charlie Ratcliffe 00:47:03 Owen Drew 00:47:06 Thomas Ousby 00:47:16 Joseph Hall 00:47:53 Sonny Coates 00:48:47 Morgan Pritchard 00:49:45 Rocco Gladwin 00:50:06 Max Lovell 00:49:45 Daniel Smith 00:50:20 Ryan Allen 00:48:44 Harry Allan 00:49:47 Jack Wilkinson 00:51:27 Sam Green 00:52:30 James Boylan 00:52:06 Sam Lovell 00:52:17 Bradley Hamer 00:52:29 Jamie Gibson 00:53:17 Will Hamilton 00:54:06 Billy Brooks 00:54:18 Jamie Ford 00:54:02 Callum White 00:52:41 Xander Aboelazm 00:54:23 Matty Singleton 00:55:29 Daniel Farnell 00:55:53 Matthew Looker 00:55:42 Liam Rigby 00:55:37 Joseph Heller 00:56:24 James Irving 00:58:23 Scott Dingle 00:57:34 Alex Mullen 00:59:05 Charlie Bellamy 00:58:07 Ethan Thompson 00:57:36 Daniel Bittley 00:57:56 Paul Kavanagh 00:59:09 Oscar Hargreaves 00:58:03 Morgan Laird 00:58:11 Jake Routledge 00:59:29 Thomas Harker 01:00:35 Matthew Isherwood 01:01:03 Reece Walton 01:01:32 Henry Neil 00:58:40 Rogan Neil 00:58:40 Spencer Holmes 00:59:50 Tyrone Preston 01:00:22 Dylan Johnson 01:00:22 Carnan Dawson 00:59:50 Antonio Marmo 01:01:39 Robert Lambert 01:01:44 Scott Blakeney 00:59:38 James Hunt 01:02:21 Tyler Snibson 01:01:40 Cameron Gourley 01:03:49 Sohaib Mansoor 01:04:40 Jack Churchouse 01:04:07 Matthew Bebbington 01:05:05 Josh Whitaker 01:06:05 Thomas Williams 01:06:21 Brad Patisso 01:08:27 Charlie Gilmore 01:08:58 Leon Smith 01:08:54 Charlie Hughes 01:09:24 Harley Keenan 01:08:49 Marcus Masterson 01:10:11 Anthony Alexander 01:08:57 Ryan Molyneux 01:09:05 Callum Hall 01:11:19 James Beavis 01:10:34 Connor Boylan 01:12:58 William Pickford 01:14:51 Luke Gleeson-Lester 01:17:48 Sam Brooks 01:17:08 Jack Grove 01:16:00 Oliver Hart 01:16:33 Gerard Devine 01:21:01 James Peebles 01:20:45 Keir Shaw-Mciver 01:21:39 Kieran Stott 01:21:59 Theo Aarons 01:22:16 Liam Rigby 01:26:13 Jordan Hill 01:27:27 Jaden Stock 01:36:17

26-35

Luke Minns 00:32:58 Harry Poole 00:33:32 Callum Gaunt 00:36:40 Michael Gaddas 00:36:50 Joshua Smith 00:37:13 Jamie Thomas 00:38:32 Oliver Moore 00:38:55 Nick Tattersall 00:38:58 Elliot Hamilton 00:39:22 Samuel Webster 00:40:02 Jason Beare 00:41:37 George Ratcliffe 00:41:37 Liam Webb 00:41:46 Sascha Romberger 00:42:21 Conor Mcewan 00:42:34 Mark Reeves 00:43:11 Matt Campbell 00:43:40 Christopher Wylie 00:44:08 George Nicholls 00:42:11 James Mcculloch 00:43:52 Joe Shaw 00:44:39 Dean Larkin 00:44:46 Ollie Kelly 00:44:43 Scott Highley 00:44:37 Ashley Grundy 00:45:42 Harry Mccausland 00:44:08 Jack Mccartan 00:45:56 Ashley Riding 00:44:16 Alistair Cave 00:46:40 Liam Hill 00:47:08 Jack Campbell 00:47:11 Alex Heaton 00:47:28 Joe Hickson 00:47:32 Martyn Jenkinson 00:47:44 Rob Wallace 00:47:41 Andrew Tindall 00:47:28 Harry Davies 00:45:53 Mikey Moon 00:47:52 Felix Stanley 00:46:13 Matthew Fielding 00:46:53 Daniel Nixon 00:47:35 Elliott Costello 00:48:28 Jack Atkin 00:46:47 James Perkins 00:48:44 Bradley Abram 00:47:51 Joel Reynolds 00:48:31 Dave Millard 00:49:26 Jordan Cawley 00:47:41 Ashley Stott 00:48:47 Lee Mcmilland 00:47:05 Joshua Spafford 00:48:56 Paul Doyle 00:49:39 Nick Valentine 00:48:14 James Southern 00:50:21 Paul Horrocks 00:47:56 Robert Nixon 00:50:28 Joe Sole 00:49:22 Conor Darnbrook 00:50:37 Aaron Cardwell 00:49:08 Tom Gallagher 00:50:48 George Ward 00:50:26 Jack Entwistle 00:51:12 Hayden Armstrong 00:51:00 Chris Lee 00:48:24 Jake Taylor 00:50:54 Neil Dowd 00:51:09 Jacob Cleverley 00:51:43 Jack Sherlock 00:50:57 Mark White 00:49:53 Kory Cook 00:50:46 Michael Mather 00:51:18 Daniel Clark 00:51:55 Coner Millward 00:51:17 Jake Gallagher 00:52:18 Sam Gallagher 00:52:31 James Tattersall 00:51:41 Dean Trench 00:51:17 Mathew Impey 00:52:06 Wesley Naughton 00:53:35 Elliot Parish 00:53:13 Jack Donovan 00:54:12 Michael Perry 00:53:13 Harry Airton 00:55:05 Kyle Bithell 00:52:01 Connor Spooner 00:53:58 Ion Gavrilas 00:53:41 James Crook 00:53:13 Aaron Holt 00:53:14 Daniel Hartley 00:53:48 Blake Haslehurst 00:55:35 Thomas Farley 00:53:46 Jordan Green 00:54:56 Sean Fielding 00:53:27 Jack Shaw 00:55:01 Sebastian Kilpatrick 00:54:39 Matthew Bowling 00:55:37 Cameron Sutcliffe-Downes 00:55:21 Patrick Hopwood 00:55:59 Daniel Coxon 00:54:39 Jamie Sadler 00:55:27 Thomas Barber 00:54:11 Thomas France 00:57:31 Brandon Evans 00:56:18 Harry Clueit 00:56:09 Joseph Darnell 00:57:51 Craig Farmer 00:55:16 Joshua Coulbeck 00:57:38 Paul Young 00:58:22 Luke Kellett 00:57:37 Jack Eyre 00:57:52 Jonathan Drake 00:58:43 Matthew Bent 00:56:06 David Mcguire 00:57:54 Josh Tray 00:58:27 Scott Taylor 00:57:29 Joe Secker 00:58:36 Todd Graham 00:56:30 Ricky Ellis 00:59:21 Chris Warhurst 00:57:28 David Stephenson 00:58:35 James Hammond 00:58:38 Joshua Mcallister 00:57:03 Matthew Rolph-Taylor 00:58:46 Tyler Cooper 00:57:43 Daniel Shaw 00:58:56 Jamie Cook 01:00:11 Daniel Atkinson 00:58:49 Shaun Hall 00:57:55 Steven Bowdell 00:59:47 Mark Higson 01:00:58 George Sidwell 01:00:10 Travis Mitchell 01:01:13 Nigel Morris 00:59:39 Callum Chadderton 00:58:49 Richard Daly 00:59:51 Joe Abbott 01:02:05 Jordan Hanley 01:01:45 James Hornby 00:59:23 Jay Currey 00:59:53 Daniel Todd 01:01:07 Kallum O'loan 01:02:00 Courtney Hoare 01:02:51 Henry Ollerenshaw 01:02:49 Danny Tudor 01:01:23 Harley Mcgowan 01:02:43 Jack Fletcher 01:04:07 Joe Shepherd 01:03:29 Anthony Ellison 01:01:48 Zak Royle 01:02:11 Jack Kemp 01:03:36 Ben Jones 01:04:47 Adam Taylor 01:03:22 Declan Brown 01:04:57 Colin Taylor 01:05:28 Tom Murray 01:06:02 Ian Wilson 01:04:10 Liam Bailey 01:05:56 Jake Forshaw 01:07:01 Chinmay Keshwani 01:06:38 James Kellett 01:07:26 Stuart Bradley 01:07:32 Ronnie Gill 01:07:11 Matthew Hill 01:06:11 Jordan Patterson 01:09:20 Callum Howe 01:09:25 Dave Ormond 01:08:59 Sam Mitchell 01:09:14 Nathan Thompson 01:10:23 Jordan Mcelroy 01:09:37 Kieran Cooper 01:08:25 Sam Ireland 01:09:22 Craig Foster 01:08:22 Tom Craine 01:10:44 Lee Meakin 01:10:31 Benjamin Li 01:08:59 Matt Mecklenburgh 01:08:57 James Gibson 01:09:12 Pierce Sunderland 01:10:52 Luke Hollowell 01:11:00 Danny Tyson 01:11:29 Adam Zyda 01:12:07 Chris Marcella 01:10:21 David Binns 01:10:41 Ashley Preece 01:12:46 Aaron Englander 01:12:13 Jamie Graham 01:12:50 Kieran Anderson 01:13:07 Jonathan Nickson 01:13:14 Andrew Moore 01:15:27 Chris Baxter 01:15:18 Callum Dudley 01:15:42 Liam Buckley 01:14:11 David Bowen 01:16:18 Jonny Beardsmore 01:17:07 Matt Eaton 01:18:25 Raymond Abreu 01:17:23 Liam Orritt 01:17:02 Lloyd Stevenson 01:17:05 Jl Coldham 01:17:44 Ronan Pritchard-Galligan 01:19:53 Tom Squirrell 01:21:19 Jamie Houghton 01:23:28 Timothy Holt 01:24:22 Michael Armer 01:23:32 Aidan Eaves 01:22:01 Ned Giongo 01:24:48 George Rowley 01:27:32 Giles Hayton 01:27:32 Benjamin Kay 01:30:36 Sam Cooper 01:35:23 Tom Pritchard 01:39:10 Matt Pritchard 01:39:11 Darren Bradford 01:40:02 Tom Gorman 01:42:32

36-45

Jon Clays 00:35:35 John Townsend 00:36:46 Rob Hegarty 00:39:13 Chris Haines 00:39:33 Tim Porter 00:39:46 Anthony Sutcliffe 00:39:50 Joseph Tyldesley 00:39:49 Jordan Black 00:39:52 Steve Pepper 00:40:27 Stuart Ford 00:40:38 Marc Cookson 00:40:42 Joe Rutland 00:40:39 Edward James 00:41:04 Darren Baker 00:41:04 Ben Seymour 00:42:24 David Sargent 00:42:38 Phil Morris 00:42:55 Ciaran Donnelly 00:44:03 Paul Challoner 00:44:13 David Holt 00:45:28 Sean Lundy 00:45:05 Kevin Tonner 00:45:44 Alex Baptiste 00:46:15 Jasper Richardson 00:46:27 Chris Blower 00:46:37 Chris Bluck 00:45:22 Ben Smith 00:46:53 Thomas Howarth 00:46:45 Nick Greenall 00:46:03 Paul Breakwell 00:48:03 Steven Mercer 00:47:58 Alex Overy 00:46:50 John Stead 00:46:51 Ryan Chrimes 00:48:14 Phill Burchell 00:48:46 Christopher Walton 00:49:18 Edward Binns 00:46:18 Matt Caple 00:49:11 Jonny Heathcote 00:47:32 Dave White 00:48:16 Gareth Millar 00:49:13 Daniel Critchley 00:47:29 Andrew Taylor 00:49:55 Alan Edgar 00:49:53 Steven Mallon 00:50:04 Brent Starkie 00:50:20 Marcos Antonio Bravo Casasola 00:50:15 Daniel Ray 00:49:18 Lee Craig 00:50:27 Sam Goudie 00:50:24 Ian Dawson 00:48:48 Phil Nicholson 00:50:36 David Goodier 00:50:52 Andrew Quinney 00:49:35 Saverio Albero 00:51:01 Lee Jackson 00:50:59 Peter Challoner 00:51:48 Danny Jones 00:50:01 Adam Ormerod 00:51:07 Andrew Willingham 00:52:31 Matthew Thompson 00:49:56 Stuart Foster 00:50:58 Neil Truby 00:51:42 Dean Watson 00:51:17 Matthew Gardt 00:53:12 Ryan Azzopardi 00:53:03 Robbie Maddison 00:51:03 Neil Whiteman 00:50:36 Dean Bates 00:52:59 Gareth Betts 00:52:45 Damian Holdsworth 00:51:58 Craig Byrom 00:52:50 Chris Brannigan 00:53:59 Alan De Mooij 00:53:47 Filippo Ruscitti 00:53:08 Mark Stevenson 00:51:49 Jonathan Carr 00:53:27 James Lofthouse 00:52:45 Stuart Caddick 00:51:22 Paul Hodgson 00:51:37 Chris Reece 00:52:37 Gary Flynn 00:52:42 James Miller 00:54:45 Andrew Tattersall 00:53:58 Simon Nevin 00:52:40 Craig Parr 00:52:08 David Connor 00:54:37 Matthew Veitch 00:55:15 Doug Brammer 00:54:30 Ben Scowcroft 00:55:00 Jonathan Young 00:55:06 Abdrew Balderson 00:54:04 Takura Razemba 00:52:55 Thomas Mckone 00:55:22 Jamie Warren 00:53:36 Phil Dixon 00:54:32 Peter Montgomery 00:54:10 Pawel Szymczak 00:56:56 Ben Jardine 00:54:04 Paul Woolford 00:55:19 Tom Jones 00:56:57 Mike Thompson 00:57:05 Adam Griffin 00:55:35 David Perry 00:57:26 Dale Adkinson 00:54:41 Tom Wagstaffe 00:57:23 Dave Haworth 00:57:19 Joel Few 00:54:55 Anthony Connolly 00:56:43 Graham Arnold 00:55:11 Adrian Hogg 00:57:50 Paul Howorth 00:58:04 John Sermon 00:55:20 Warren Corrigan 00:57:51 Jared Tobin-Bennett 00:58:31 Mark Knowles 00:58:40 Ted Davenport 00:59:24 Marc Broome 00:56:46 Jaroslaw Rogozinski 00:55:59 Paul Hugo 00:57:31 Daniel Blackburn 00:58:18 Mike Phasey 00:59:49 Lee Broadbent 00:59:58 Craig Williams 00:58:25 Philip Mcgowan 00:59:31 Craig Gill 00:58:16 Timothy Boulton 01:00:13 Paul Boustead 01:00:38 Peter Lawless 00:59:34 Colin Sky 00:59:16 Paul Cockson 01:00:48 Scott Boylan 01:00:26 Rob Gradwell 00:59:50 Robin Orr 01:01:29 Daniel Raynor 01:02:13 Nathan Boddy 01:02:31 Josh Trask 01:02:50 Arron Taylor 01:01:25 Tom Smalley 01:01:34 Darren Vintner 01:00:20 Sean Murray 01:02:47 Jamie Grimshaw 01:01:58 Joven Manalo 01:02:17 Andy Green 01:02:53 Ian Parry 01:01:52 Ian Muncaster 01:02:42 Stuart Rae 01:03:51 Aaron Elder 01:04:45 Mark Bennett 01:04:37 Jason Ward 01:03:22 Anthony Bradley 01:05:12 Benjamin Sherman 01:04:18 Lee Durkin 01:04:27 Robert Mclellan 01:06:13 Alan Fahey 01:06:45 David Edmondson 01:05:55 Andrew Pickup 01:05:40 Gavin Snee 01:07:41 Daniel Higgins 01:04:21 Matt Dixon 01:06:06 John Tirocchi 01:06:44 Lee Parrington 01:08:00 Craig Dickinson 01:06:17 Chris Dixon 01:07:51 David Bayliss 01:05:51 Alan Brown 01:05:30 Chris Bond 01:07:44 Ryan Newton 01:07:45 Paul Beckwith 01:05:45 Michael Butler 01:06:08 Matt Byrne-Fraser 01:09:35 Christopher Blundell 01:09:21 Ryan Gladwin 01:08:51 Christopher Cassidy 01:09:11 John Anthoney 01:07:51 Chris Morton 01:08:59 Steven Hallam 01:09:09 Matthew Gargett 01:07:29 Terry Hopwood 01:09:25 Thomas Kennedy 01:09:44 Steven Normyle 01:08:40 Phill Whitehead 01:09:14 Ricky Eagle 01:09:38 Zac Goodman 01:10:40 Philip Shaw 01:11:10 Matt Greogory 01:11:28 Wayne East 01:12:25 Chris Dwyer 01:14:09 Keith Smith 01:13:18 Timothy Lee 01:13:36 Andy Dakin 01:12:14 Will Rainford 01:14:53 Matthew Armistead 01:15:25 Prakash Panchani 01:14:16 Tez Wilson 01:14:36 Sean Richardson 01:16:26 John Root 01:17:42 James Scott 01:16:53 Gareth Waring 01:18:32 Mark Broadbent 01:18:45 Gerard Campbell 01:17:38 Tom Warwick 01:19:20 Mark Hadfield 01:17:37 Patrick Blencowe 01:19:51 Daniel Alcock 01:19:21 Paul Parkes 01:20:53 Paul Workman 01:20:14 Stuart Mcdowall 01:20:24 Matt Haddon 01:21:31 Michael Aarons 01:24:03 Alex Huckerby 01:27:30 Danny Howard 01:27:31 Mark Roney 01:26:11 Stephen Desilva 01:28:57 Iain Cookney 01:27:41 Johnpaul Clancy 01:29:37 Adrian Kingsnorth 01:31:44 Kyle Martyn- Clark 01:38:16 Luke Dickinson 01:40:10 Michael Rigby 01:42:30 Alastair Griffiths 01:45:58 John Garside 01:51:24

46-55

Steven Calderwood 00:38:44 John Mcilwham 00:39:24 Steve John 00:39:28 Simon Hall 00:40:56 Anthony Terras 00:42:16 Matthew Miller 00:43:31 Paul Eaton 00:44:45 Ted Kirkham 00:45:09 Dave Tomlinson 00:45:33 Dave Laird 00:43:41 John Gunther 00:46:08 Lee Barlow 00:46:01 Stuart Maun 00:46:02 Jimmy Tennant 00:47:16 Steven Townhill 00:47:39 Gerrard Adam Gerrard 00:47:57 Mark Renshall 00:48:02 Mark Whitehouse 00:48:09 Gary Sharratt 00:48:31 David Wincott 00:48:38 Keith Mooney 00:49:39 David Casey 00:48:48 Dave Greene 00:50:05 Andrew Hall 00:49:58 David Ellis 00:50:43 Nick Cunliffe 00:50:23 Aaron Pouncy 00:50:21 Jon Elliott 00:50:59 Stephen Booth 00:51:53 Craig Isherwood 00:52:16 James Ewing 00:51:12 Steve Moody 00:52:25 David Stephenson 00:52:20 Richard Byers 00:52:57 Scott Murphy 00:52:12 Omer Bacakoglu 00:53:22 Andrew Hart 00:54:05 Edward Corcoran 00:53:13 Ian Ireland 00:54:33 Hong Lin 00:53:11 Mark Ramsden 00:53:19 Stephen Widdowson 00:54:50 Neil Wilmer 00:54:51 Steve Bryon 00:54:03 Brett Stevens 00:53:52 Robert Petch 00:54:45 Shane Patmore 00:55:09 Paul Jebb 00:53:20 Mark Bradley 00:54:49 Guy Harrison 00:55:54 Mark Hanlon 00:55:47 Graeme Stott 00:53:32 John Lever 00:56:08 Mark Kiernan 00:55:55 Kevin Maher 00:54:57 Jamie Simpson 00:55:54 Mick Widdop 00:56:32 Mark Gray 00:55:33 Paul Allan 00:54:35 Richard Nicol 00:57:21 Richard Pinkney 00:57:54 Kevin Walsh 00:54:38 Glynne Mortimer 00:57:43 David Lowe 00:57:56 Nicholas Dixon 00:56:33 Paul Jackson 00:57:33 Damian Seaton 00:58:13 Simon Barnett 00:59:00 Kelvin Wood 00:58:08 Des Basterfield 00:57:53 Chris Daykin 00:57:32 Ryan Ashton 00:58:52 Mark Singleton 00:59:05 Dario Zorgniotti 00:56:14 Roger Balshaw 00:59:09 Steve Crahan 00:56:38 Dom Cliffe 00:59:31 Chris Allen 00:58:53 Carl Bennett 00:58:53 Andrew Edge 00:58:58 Philip Clark 00:59:06 Stephen Knowles 00:59:52 Gary Lees 00:59:41 Steven Kenwright 01:00:31 Craig Daniels 00:58:59 Ben Constable 01:00:32 Paul Martin 00:59:45 Mark Major 01:00:03 Mark Curtis 01:00:46 Declan Sheridan 01:00:42 Lee Taylor 01:01:03 Andrew Johnston 01:01:06 Peter Jack 01:02:47 Paul Stirzaker 01:02:36 Roger Kaye 01:01:40 Steven Gleeson 01:03:20 Steve Fidler 01:02:09 Brian Ward 01:04:12 Paul Grundy 01:02:08 Kyri Christodoulou 01:03:46 Norlito Nacional 01:04:46 David Stone 01:06:17 Richard Dziegiel 01:05:47 Paul Wilkinson 01:06:28 Andrew Storey 01:05:15 Simon Alami 01:06:47 Roger Burne 01:08:10 Keith Benson 01:08:19 Graham Saunders 01:08:26 Jeff Berryman 01:07:10 Jason Cotillard 01:08:02 Chris Smith 01:08:34 Michael Higgins 01:07:06 Glen Murray 01:08:56 Paul Heywood 01:09:59 Andy Koziol 01:10:21 Steve Hutcheon 01:09:41 Jon Kemp 01:09:18 Gavin Allen 01:08:06 Stephen Burton 01:10:42 Robert Owen 01:10:42 Rob Stannard 01:11:34 David Campbell 01:12:47 Nigel Boyle 01:11:45 Daniel Simm 01:12:12 Kevin Walker 01:13:03 Samuel Hey 01:13:06 Sean Holman 01:12:28 Norry Smith 01:11:57 Paul Edwards 01:15:02 Ian Williams 01:13:20 Carl Johnston 01:14:26 Darren Nobbs 01:14:28 Peter Walsh 01:16:00 Michael Flynn 01:18:39 Abdul Paiman 01:18:53 Steve Mulholland 01:19:56 Simon Oldnall 01:17:33 Leigh Cheatle 01:18:04 Mike Smith 01:17:53 John Greenwood 01:20:21 Tim Iredale 01:19:50 Jonathon Grundy 01:19:55 Emdad Choudhury 01:21:42 Matt Prentice 01:21:14 Richard Marvell 01:20:35 Stu Devine 01:21:03 Jason Wallis 01:21:32 Keith Porter 01:24:01 Peter Oakley 01:22:54 Paul Allen 01:27:44 William Hogg 01:28:55 Jon Dennis 01:30:11 Ashley Rigby 01:32:52 Scott Hughes 01:32:55 Peter Drew 01:42:35 Kevin Cessford 01:45:13

56-65

Perry Ballance 00:39:51 David Walker 00:41:36 Michael Bentley 00:43:41 Stephen Rodwell 00:45:50 Tony Smith 00:47:03 Andrew Boden 00:43:35 Michael Edge 00:47:39 Ian Garrod 00:47:42 Leon Eldershaw 00:47:44 Michael Cheshire 00:48:48 Paul Kirkham 00:49:55 Andrew Would 00:50:51 Kevin Norman 00:51:01 Paul Fidling 00:51:14 Stephen Browne 00:51:14 Dave Robson 00:51:25 Andrew Dowdall 00:51:16 Duncan Beattie 00:51:43 Sean Lindsay 00:50:55 Mark Trent 00:51:57 Andrew Bradley 00:51:17 Paul Higginbottom 00:52:10 David Hardman 00:52:38 Michael Parkinson 00:51:52 Richard Percival 00:52:46 Finlay Mccalman 00:52:43 David Clueit 00:52:00 Paul Wilkinson 00:54:00 Mike Bird 00:53:45 David Thompson 00:52:40 Adam Bull 00:53:10 Mark Lees 00:53:56 Chris Odea 00:54:17 Robert Danson 00:55:39 Nick Kilroy 00:53:22 Paul Mcallister 00:56:05 Steve Thompson 00:56:24 Gary Downes 00:55:22 Andrew Sweetman 00:55:47 Barry O'cleirigh 00:55:14 David Williams 00:55:07 Stephen Twist 00:56:50 John Kell 00:54:47 Paul Casey 00:55:46 Darryl Lynden 00:57:17 Christopher Hulme 00:57:32 Gary Callighan 00:57:24 Martin Shurmer 00:57:15 Paul Nelson 00:57:16 Chris Metcalfe 00:58:55 Kwok Keung Lau 00:58:38 Alan Townhill 00:59:30 Dave Wilson 00:58:43 Paul Harrison 01:00:18 Gary Moore 01:00:41 Peter Cobb 00:59:46 Peter Smith 01:00:30 Andrew Moore 01:01:09 Shaun Haynes 01:00:34 Mark Adlestone 01:01:44 Peter Costello 01:00:44 Stuart Adlington 01:01:35 Keith Mitford 01:02:31 Paul O'donoghue 01:02:22 Shahzad Malik 01:02:25 Russ Jones 01:03:26 Mark Watson 01:01:41 John Howard 01:02:46 Toby Frears 01:03:09 Stephen Jones 01:01:58 Anthony Ollerenshaw 01:05:26 Joe Ashworth 01:03:46 Paul Bright 01:03:48 Chris Williams 01:05:11 Stuart Bradford 01:07:10 Graeme Hall 01:06:44 Alan Wood 01:05:35 Kevin Clarkson 01:07:47 Michael Birks 01:07:02 Mark Reynolds 01:07:04 Roy Holt 01:09:27 David Clarkson 01:07:11 Bryan Bolton 01:07:13 Mike Pollard 01:09:30 Andrew Woods 01:07:47 Dominic Highley 01:09:47 Ian Williams 01:07:58 Dave Darlington 01:09:34 Stephen Murray 01:10:22 Karl Jackson 01:11:03 Rob Street 01:13:14 Steven Wall 01:10:28 Graham Fletcher 01:13:00 Mark Mitchell 01:15:09 Ian Whitby 01:14:42 Edward Mccarthy 01:14:23 James Gilmour 01:17:11 Steve Mitchell 01:17:10 Steven Smith 01:19:17 Andrew Peebles 01:20:49 Peter Counsell 01:23:30 William Hanlon 01:23:10 John Johnson 01:24:28 Billy Gardner 01:22:23 Mark Huckerby 01:27:33 Paul Wadsworth 01:27:24 Nick Ward 01:27:16 John Higginbottom 01:41:17 Simon Walton 01:53:25 Chris Simpson 01:57:03 Ste Kilroy 01:57:03

66-75

Thornton Taylor 00:48:38 Harry Fearon 00:50:34 David Marsland 00:51:23 Phil White 00:51:51 Michael Bennett 00:54:41 Alan Hudson 00:54:43 Anthony Holder 00:55:55 Paul Balderson 00:56:00 John Nimmo 00:58:25 David Turner 01:00:26 David Nichols 01:01:28 Thomas Temple 01:03:37 Ian Mcallister 01:02:16 Robert Burns 01:06:06 Bryan Bardsley 01:05:25 Malcolm Sugden 01:07:34 Malcolm Taylor 01:06:28 Harry Michael Naven 01:07:50 Chris Conroy 01:05:28 Nigel Bullock 01:08:37 Stephen Boyle 01:10:38 Michael Gerrard 01:09:55 William Skelding 01:11:51 Alan Calvert 01:13:11 Con Carey 01:14:29 Dave Douglas 01:18:20 Robert Younger 01:18:37 Robert Wynne 01:16:33 Andy Webster 01:16:41 Roger Pealin 01:18:01 Colin Dyczka 01:20:28 Michael Bateman 01:24:14 Terry Rowell 01:23:11 D S Thompson 01:25:28 Gwilym Jones 01:24:57 George Flanagan 01:27:45 Anthony Hession 01:29:12 Anthony Gardner 01:30:56 Tim Ward 01:35:35 Vance Hesketh 01:37:30 Paul Heap 01:40:05 Jol Martyn-Clark 01:38:12 Alan Brocklebank 01:50:29

76+