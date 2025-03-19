All 22 Sainsbury's supermarkets in Lancashire ranked based on your reviews...

Founded way back in 1869 by a certain Mr John James Sainsbury, who opened the first shop in London’s Drury Lane in Covent Garden, Sainsbury’s was for much of the 20th century the largest UK supermarket brand.
In 1995, however, Tesco overtook Sainsbury’s to become the market leader, but Sainsbury’s has nevertheless remained either second or third largest ever since, maintaining its place at the top-end of the sector in Great Britain.
Famous for its bright orange signage and its place in the hearts of many who remember it fondly from their childhoods, Sainsbury’s has a number of stores across Lancashire - both larger superstores and more convenient town- or city-centre Sainsbury’s Locals.
So here I’ve ranked every Sainsbury's store in Lancashire from best to worst based on Google reviews. See where your local store ranks below...
