It's that time of year ago, when we think about the year that has been and look ahead to the year that is to come. As 2024 approaches, you may want to declutter your space so that you can go into the new year feeling lighter (and your home literally can be lighter).

But, it's one of those tasks that, although you really want to do it and you want the benefit of it once complete, you don't really know where to start. That can make it feel overwhelming and daunting. But, fear not, NationalWorld has spoken to interiors therapist and Feng Shui expert Suzanne Roynon, who is the author of award-winning bestseller ‘Welcome Home, How Stuff Makes or Breaks your Relationship’, to get all her top tips to help you declutter like a pro - without the stress.

Here, she explains that decluttering shouldn’t have to be a regular occurrence, and also that it is possible to make a cluttered home a thing of the past permanently – saving time, irritation and a whole lot of money. Keep reading for her seven quick decluttering tips to pique your desire for a clutter-free home;

Begin with an easy win

Every home has stuff which is only there because no one bothered to deal with it, Roynon says. It could be a pile of recycling waiting to go out, or items on-route to somewhere else. Release those first to make space for your decluttering mission.

Tackle the area around the front door

Remove out of season coats and shoes, but also decide whether they still fit or suit you and if you actually want to keep them, Roynon advises Anything which doesn’t fit the bill is clutter; the rest can be stored until spring. Spruce up the area with a good clean.

Pace yourself

Pace yourself and choose just one area to declutter to get into the zone. Roynon says: "The kitchen has potential to be a massive job, for example, so I always recommend clearing the countertop of anything which doesn’t need to be there because a clear worksurface is fabulous to cook in and much easier to clean. Put away utensils and barely used appliances.

"In the bathroom, check the cabinet for any out-of-date medicines, products or cosmetics and dispose of them safely. While you’re at it, deal with anything rusty or dusty and check towels for fraying or permanent stains [and get rid of them] as using them won’t help you feel good about yourself.

"In the bedroom, be ruthless about anything under the bed or piling up on the bedside cabinets. If an item is covered in dust, that’s a clue it isn’t being used or loved, so ask yourself why you are keeping it. Dust, clutter and mess in the bedroom will interfere dramatically with the quality of your sleep, so if you don’t wake each morning feeling refreshed, actively declutter the space around your bed."

Clear out your wardrobe

You’ve heard the theory that only 20% of the items in a wardrobe are actively used while 80% are either clutter or reserved for special occasions. From experience, that’s true, says Roynon, and she also says that in some larger homes she's seen entire wardrobes which are unopened for months at a time.

"Instead of cramming in yet another hanger, how good would it be to open the doors and know every item of clothing both fits you and feels great when you wear it?" she poses. "Anything which isn’t used, needed or is something you love to wear has no place in your home. Donate, gift or sell it so you can really appreciate the things which matter."

Tackle the junk drawer/cupboard/bowl

This is another quick and easy win because most of the stuff in there is irrelevant, says Roynon. some relates to things you haven’t got around to fixing and the rest can be sorted to make it accessible when you do need it. She suggests using plastic takeaway food trays to separate keys, batteries and other knick-knacks. Once you’ve sorted the drawer out, fix any broken items as your home will thank you for it. You also need to tackle the cupboard of doom.

Clear the bookshelf

Many homes have bookshelves crammed with books which no one ever plans to read, suggests Roynon. She adds: "I believe books deserve to be enjoyed so check each book and ask yourself whether there is any genuine likelihood of it being used again." If the answer is no, donate it to charity or a book bank where it can be appreciated by someone else. If you’re not convinced, she advises removing the books under consideration from the bookshelf and storing them in a box for a couple of months to see if you miss them - and then make a decision.

Learn to spot clutter

