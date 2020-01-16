5 of the best places to eat for vegetarians and vegans in and around Blackpool

Whether you've been taking part in Veganuary or just want to do your bit for the environment, there has never been a better time to go meat-free.

So for anyone keen to reduce their meat consumption, and those who already adhere to a vegetarian diet, here are some of the best restaurants that offer meat-free options in and around Blackpool.

:: Stefani's Pizzeria

Along with a decent sprinkling of vegetarian and vegan dishes throughout, Stefani's standard menu also has a dedicated Vegan section. You can find them in Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP

:: Michael Wan's Mandarin Cantonese Restaurant

As well as a menu filled with vegetarian options, staff at the restaurant can help with all dietary requirements before you order. Visit them at 27 Clifton Street, Blackpool FY1 1JD

:: Wok Inn

The popular seaside noodle bar has a host of vegetarian options, such as the Yaki Udon, a classic stir fry with vegetables or mock chicken in a savoury sauce. 118 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 1RA

:: Las Iguanas

The Latin American establishment boasts 46 vegetarian dishes and 18 vegan options in its online menu. You can find them on along the Promenade near North Pier.

:: Frankie and Benny's

From burgers to pizza, there are over 50 vegetarian option available. Visit them in Festival Park, Rigby Road, Blackpool FY1 5EP