31 pictures of runners and supporters at the charity Race for Life for Cancer Research UK

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Jun 2024, 10:17 BST

Nearly 2,500 people united against cancer by taking part in the Race for Life and Pretty Muddy charity runs over the weekend - here are some of the best pictures from the event.

At a bumper day of fundraising activities from the 3k and the 10k to the Pretty Muddy Kids event, more than £127,000 was raised for Cancer Research UK. With more sponsorship still due to be collected, those vital funds will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives.

Every year around 44,700 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West, so Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, is an inspirational fundraising date in the calendar, with the 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, and Pretty Muddy Kids events raising millions of pounds every year.

Here are some of our best pictures of runners and supporters at the feel-good event.

1. Preston Race For Life 2024 at Moor Park

2. Preston Race For Life 2024 at Moor Park

3. Preston Race For Life 2024 at Moor Park

4. Preston Race For Life 2024 at Moor Park

5. Preston Race For Life 2024 at Moor Park

6. Preston Race For Life 2024 at Moor Park

