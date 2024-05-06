Enabling attendants to get up close and personal with some of the most thrilling petrolhead-themed action in the North West, the historic Hoghton Tower Motorcycle Sprint returned for its 47th edition on Sunday, May 5.

One of Lancashire’s longest-standing classic events, the show certainly satisfied many a spectator’s need for speed, showcasing a plethora of superbikes of all classes as they took on the challenge of the spectacular driveway at Hoghton Tower against the clock.

Here are some of our best pictures from the action.

1 . Action from the 47th annual Hoghton Tower Motorcycle Sprint, one of the longest standing motorcycle events in Lancashire, as motorbikes of all classes take on the challenge of the driveway towards Hoghton Tower against the clock. Photo Sales

