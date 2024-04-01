28 of the best family friendly places in the North West to take the kids according to you

Looking for something to do with the kids? Here are a few ideas...

By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Apr 2024, 16:37 BST

We've all been there - wracking your brains trying to come up with something different and something new to keep the kids entertained of a weekend. Well look no further: here are 28 of the best family-friendly things to do with the whole family.

1. Worden Park - public park | Worden Ln, Leyland PR25 3DH

2. Billy Bob’s Myerscough - American diner and ice cream parlour | North Planks Farm, Garstang Rd, Barton, Preston PR3 5AD

3. Blackpool Beach - beach | Promenade, Blackpool FY1 5JA

4. LeVel - bowling alley | Lancaster Rd, Preston PR1 1HT

5. Avenham Park - public park | Preston

6. Blackpool Zoo - zoo | E Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 8PP

