25 shops people would like at Blackpool’s Houndshill shopping centre - including IKEA and H&M

Sam Quine
Sam Quine

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024

Here are 25 suggestions for shops people would like to see in this Lancashire shopping centre.

Houndshill Shopping Centre is one of Blackpool’s main centres yet residents and visitors would like to see a number of different shops in it.

While the centre has a number of food and clothing stores, many feel that several big name shops are missing.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette what shops and retailers they would like to see move into Houndshill and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 25 shops people would like at Blackpool’s Houndshill shopping centre:

Home furniture store

1. IKEA

Home furniture store | Google

Clothing store

2. Zara

Clothing store | Google

Clothing store

3. H&M

Clothing store | Google

Department store

4. John Lewis

Department store | Google

Shoe shop

5. Office

Shoe shop | Google

Department store

6. Marks & Spencer

Department store | Blog Preston

