Houndshill Shopping Centre is one of Blackpool’s main centres yet residents and visitors would like to see a number of different shops in it.
While the centre has a number of food and clothing stores, many feel that several big name shops are missing.
We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette what shops and retailers they would like to see move into Houndshill and the response was overwhelming.
So here are 25 shops people would like at Blackpool’s Houndshill shopping centre:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.